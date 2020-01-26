medindia

Women With Colorectal Cancer Fare Better If They Have Social Support: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new research has revealed that post-menopausal women with colorectal cancer were more likely to die from their disease or from any cause if they had low social support before diagnosis.
Women With Colorectal Cancer Fare Better If They Have Social Support: Study
Women With Colorectal Cancer Fare Better If They Have Social Support: Study

The analysis of 1,429 women in the national long-term health study Women's Health Initiative, which included patients from Kaiser Permanente and other health systems, was published in the journal Cancer.

Show Full Article


The study found that women who reported low social support had 52% higher overall mortality than those who reported high levels of support, and 42% higher mortality from colorectal cancer specifically. The results confirm previous research suggesting a role for social support for patients with serious illness, said lead author Candyce Kroenke, MPH, ScD, a research scientist with the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research.

The researchers delved into the specifics of the women's personal connections, their links with the community, and their living status to better understand the association. They found higher rates of mortality when women lacked:

• Emotional support: caring and concern

• Informational support: help provided through information

• Tangible support: help with tasks, chores, or tangible needs

• Positive interaction: someone for the patient to have fun with and take their mind off their illness

In a separate analysis on the impact of social integration, researchers found that having a partner or engaging with their community or in a religious organization was associated with lower risk of death from rectal cancer, but not colon cancer.

Similarly, the analysis found that living alone was associated with higher mortality in patients with rectal cancer. Kroenke said these different findings for rectal and colon cancer need to be replicated.

For patients, the study's message is to lean on others when dealing with a serious diagnosis. "You can and should ask for support instead of going it alone," Kroenke said.

For medical practitioners, the findings are a reminder that social support is an important determinant of outcomes, Kroenke said. "Clinicians can identify patients who are at risk of low social support and provide them with additional resources," she said. Resources might include a therapist to help with the emotional burden of cancer treatment or social services to provide logistical help such as rides to the doctor.

Kaiser Permanente patients in Northern California diagnosed with cancer undergo a 22-point evaluation of their practical, family, emotional, and spiritual support. After treatment cancer patients receive personalized survivorship care including social and emotional support.

Brian Missett, MD, associate executive director of The Permanente Medical Group, said this support is part of Kaiser Permanente's commitment to the total health of its patients. "In viewing our patients as holistic beings with a variety of needs, we provide more comprehensive care that leads to better outcomes," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Gut Bacteria Linked to Increase of Colorectal Cancer in Younger People

In younger people, gut bacteria may be one culprit for the increase of colorectal cancer, stated a new study. Bacteria, Moraxella osloensis, have been found in colorectal cancer tumors at a nearly four-fold higher rate in people over 75.

Ulcerative Colitis Patients More Prone to Colorectal Cancer

People with an inflammatory bowel disease known as ulcerative colitis have a higher risk of dying from colorectal cancer, despite modern treatment ulcerative colitis and screening for colorectal cancer.

Colonoscopy Procedure - Animation

An animation of Colonoscopy that shows the appearance of large intestine or colon by using a thin and flexible viewing tube called the colonoscope.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtColon PolypsColorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening with ColonoscopyColorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living Close to Busy Roads may Worsen Your Neurological Health

Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance

Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive