by Iswarya on  October 21, 2020 at 3:34 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women with Cervical Cancer at Higher Risk of Injury During Diagnostic Workup
Women with invasive cervical cancer are at increased risk of iatrogenic injuries (due to medical intervention) and non-iatrogenic injuries (caused due to accidents and self-harm) requiring hospitalization, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology.

"Cervical cancer screening is one of the most successful cancer prevention programs which has greatly reduced cervical cancer incidence and mortality," said Shen. "Despite these substantial benefits, our research indicates that women with invasive cervical cancer experienced medical complications and psychological stress during their diagnostic workup."

Previous work conducted by Shen and colleagues demonstrated an increased risk of injuries during the time period before and after a cancer diagnosis. "These injuries were likely a result of invasive procedures and the severe psychological distress experienced during the clinical evaluation of potential cancer," Shen explained. Whether there is a similar increase in risk among patients screened for cervical cancer when an organized cancer screening program was largely accessible was unknown, she added.


Using data from the Swedish Total Population Register, the researchers identified over 3 million women who participated in cervical cancer screening during 2001-2012. Cross-linkage with multiple Swedish registries allowed for the identification of women within this cohort who received a diagnosis of invasive cervical cancer, cervical cancer precursor lesions, or had a normal smear during follow-up. The final cohort included roughly 1.85 million women with a normal smear, roughly 22,000 women with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) grade 1, roughly 21,000 women with CIN2, and roughly 37,000 CIN3/adenocarcinoma in situ (AIS), and roughly 5,000 women with invasive cervical cancer.

The researchers examined the incidence of injuries during the diagnostic workup of patients who participated in cervical cancer screening. Among women with precursor lesions or cervical cancer, the diagnostic workup was defined as the time interval between the first Pap smear or punch biopsy until surgical treatment, or two months after the last smear or punch biopsy, if not treated surgically. The diagnostic workup was defined among women with normal smear results as the two months following the smear.

The researchers calculated incidence rates of both iatrogenic injuries and non-iatrogenic injuries that occurred during the diagnostic workup. Iatrogenic injuries, which were mostly related to receipt of a punch biopsy and required at least two days of hospitalization, were included in this analysis. Non-iatrogenic injuries, which included accidents and intentional self-harm, required at least one day of hospitalization, were included.

Incidence rate ratios for injuries that occurred during the diagnostic workup, which were calculated by comparing women with a diagnosis of cervical cancer or its precursor lesions with women with a normal smear, were adjusted for age, calendar period, screening adherence, education, income, and marital status.

Compared with women with a normal smear, women with a diagnosis of invasive cervical cancer had more than eight times the incidence of iatrogenic injuries, and women with CIN3/AIS had over three times the incidence of iatrogenic injuries. Women with CIN1-2 did not significantly increase iatrogenic injuries compared with women with a normal smear.

"Women with invasive cancer can have greater vascularity due to tumor growth, which can lead to hemorrhage and hematoma following a biopsy," Shen explained. Common iatrogenic injuries in this study included hemorrhage, hematoma, and infection.

Compared with women with a normal smear, women with a diagnosis of invasive cervical cancer had over twice the incidence of non-iatrogenic injuries. Women with CIN1-2, CIN3, or AIS did not have a significantly increased rate of non-iatrogenic injuries compared with women with a normal smear. The most common type of non-iatrogenic injuries were unintentional falls, Shen said.

"An increase in non-iatrogenic injuries points to high levels of psychological distress in relation to receiving a diagnosis of cervical cancer," said Shen. "Women with cervical cancer can be criticized about their sexual behaviors, leading to a social stigma that could contribute to this stress," she added.

"This study, for the first time, systematically examined the risks of injuries during the cervical diagnostic workup. Although the chance of having such injuries was rare, we found an increased risk of inpatient care for iatrogenic and non-iatrogenic injuries for women with invasive cervical cancer. However, it is important to emphasize that cervical cancer screening is greatly beneficial for the early detection of cancer and is largely safe."

The study's limitations include a lack of information on non-surgical treatments among women with invasive cervical cancer, such as palliative care, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, which could have potential implications for injuries. Further, because the authors only included iatrogenic injuries that required at least two days of inpatient care, only the most severe form of these injuries was captured in this analysis.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
READ MORE
Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.
READ MORE
Human Papillomavirus Infection
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.
READ MORE
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers) are termed gynecologic cancers.
READ MORE
AIDS-HIV-Cancer
AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.
READ MORE
Athletes Foot
Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.
READ MORE
Health Screening for Women
Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Women and CancerAthletes FootCancer and HomeopathyCervical CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtUterine CancerAIDS-HIV-CancerHealth Screening for Women