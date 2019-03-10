Women with Asthma Have Lower Levels of Testosterone: Study

Font : A- A+



Lower levels of free testosterone are found in women with asthma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

The study author Juan C. Celedón from the University of Pittsburgh in the US said that "Furthermore, obesity appears to modify the effect of such hormones on asthma in women and men," Celedón said.



‘Circulating sex hormones, free testosterone, and estradiol contribute to sex differences in asthma among adults.’

They also wanted to test whether any association varies between obese and non-obese individuals.



The research team analyzed information from 9,238 adults, ages 18-79, who participated in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2013-16.



Overall, nine percent of the participants had asthma. Among women, the asthma rate was double that of men: 12.5 percent vs. 6.1 percent.



The study found that elevated levels of sex hormones reduced the likelihood of asthma.



In women, levels of 'free' testosterone in the highest quartile compared to the lowest quartile were associated with 44 percent lower odds of asthma.



According to the researchers, among obese women, levels of free testosterone in the highest quartile compared to the lowest quartile were associated with 41 percent lower odds of asthma.



The study also found that, in women, levels of estradiol in the highest quartile compared to the lowest quartile were associated with 57 percent lower odds of asthma.



