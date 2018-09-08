medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Women Veterans Treated for Fibromyalgia May Exhibit High Rates of Childhood Abuse

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 9, 2018 at 3:48 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women veterans being treated for fibromyalgia may exhibit high rates of childhood abuse, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
Women Veterans Treated for Fibromyalgia May Exhibit High Rates of Childhood Abuse
Women Veterans Treated for Fibromyalgia May Exhibit High Rates of Childhood Abuse

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder characterized by widespread pain with associated fatigue, sleep and mood issues that have been linked to exposure to interpersonal trauma, such as childhood abuse. With female Veterans representing a growing segment of the VA population, standardized screening for military sexual trauma (MST) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are helpful in providing complete care to patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia. However, there is currently no standard screening practice for childhood abuse history in these patients.

Researchers from the VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) examined a subset of women from a larger study of women Veterans' fibromyalgia care experiences at the VA to evaluate the relationship between child abuse history and MST in this patient population.

They found that of the population of female Veterans with fibromyalgia included in the study, 90.9 percent reported an experience of MST (of which 68.2 percent reported a history of sexual assault). In addition, the average Child Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) score for these patients indicated moderate to high exposure to abuse in childhood, with many experiencing sexual abuse and emotional neglect. Women Veterans with greater MST exposure reported higher degrees of both childhood abuse and PTSD severity. The researchers conclude that screening for childhood trauma in women Veterans being treated for fibromyalgia would yield important information that may enhance treatment.

"Our fibromyalgia patients have often told us that their disease feels 'invisible' at times. We believe these preliminary study results may help female Veterans with fibromyalgia seek treatment for both their physical symptoms and trauma histories," explained corresponding author Megan Gerber, MD, MPH, medical director of women's health at VA Boston Healthcare System (VABHS) and associate professor of medicine at BUSM.

"The VA is uniquely positioned to treat a complex condition like fibromyalgia and additional research is underway here to better understand interventions for this disabling chronic pain syndrome."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a chronic health condition charecterized by widespread pain and stiffness in the muscles, joints and tendons. It is considered to be a co-morbid disorder.

Drug Used for Depression Reduces Fatigue in Fibromyalgia Patients

Drug Used for Depression Reduces Fatigue in Fibromyalgia Patients

Duloxetine reduces fatigue in fibromyalgia patients.

Victims Of Military Sexual Trauma Are At Increased Alcoholism Risk

Victims Of Military Sexual Trauma Are At Increased Alcoholism Risk

Military sexual trauma (MST) is highly seen among male service members. Annually, more than a half million service members are found to be sexually assaulted.

Painful Non-memories May Interfere With Treatment of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Painful Non-memories May Interfere With Treatment of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Non-memories are imaginary thoughts causing fear and worry and these can prevent prevent recovery in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Costochondritis

Costochondritis

Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Myofascial Pain Syndrome

Myofascial Pain Syndrome

A patient with myofascial syndrome suffers from pain at trigger points, which is referred to other parts.

More News on:

Chest Pain Fibromyalgia Hypermobility Syndrome Costochondritis Myofascial Pain Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...