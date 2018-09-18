medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Women Veterans More Likely to Use Yoga and Acupuncture to Manage Chronic Pain

by Rishika Gupta on  September 18, 2018 at 9:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among Veterans, women have been found to be more likely to tilt to alternative pain therapies for treating chronic pain, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Women's Health Issues.
Women Veterans More Likely to Use Yoga and Acupuncture to Manage Chronic Pain
Women Veterans More Likely to Use Yoga and Acupuncture to Manage Chronic Pain

CIH therapies offer a non-pharmacological approach to treat chronic pain, but most of what is known about the use of these therapies come from studies of civilians, she adds. Now, Evans and colleagues at VA centers in California, the RAND Corporation, UCLA, and the Stanford School of Medicine report results of their recent study of CIH use by gender among veterans with chronic musculoskeletal pain, and variations in gender differences by race/ethnicity and age.

Evans and colleagues say U.S. military veterans being treated for chronic pain are at a heightened risk for opioid-related adverse outcomes such as accidental injuries, infectious diseases, and premature death, and women veterans may be especially affected. They found that among veterans with chronic musculoskeletal pain, more women, 36 percent, than men, 26 percent, use CIH. Rates range from 25-42 percent among women and 15-29 percent among men, depending on race/ethnicity and age.

Notably, black women are the least likely of all women veterans to use CIH therapies, irrespective of age, Evans says. "This finding suggests that black women veterans may have significant unmet needs for pain management, which could, in turn, increase their risk for opioid and other substance use disorders." Also striking was the low level of CIH use among younger white and black veterans, she adds.

For this work, the researchers conducted secondary analyses of electronic health records provided by all 79,537 women and 389,269 men veterans ages 18-54 with chronic musculoskeletal pain who received VA-provided care between 2010-13. They also examined predictors of CIH use using a race/ethnicity-by-age interaction comparison.

Overall, the authors conclude that "Women veteran patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain are more likely than men to use CIH therapies, with variation in CIH use rates by race/ethnicity and age. Tailoring CIH therapy engagement efforts to be sensitive to gender, race/ethnicity, and age could reduce differential CIH use and thereby help to diminish existing health disparities among veterans."

They add that more women veterans than men are prescribed opioids for chronic pain and women veterans are more likely to have multiple pain condition diagnoses, self-report moderate to severe pain and have co-occurring mental health problems.

For these reasons, differences in CIH therapy use are "important because they might be partially contributing to existing disparities in pain and opioid use," they point out. "Our findings suggest that VA clinicians might want to tailor their CIH engagement efforts to be sensitive to gender, race/ethnicity, and age."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Recommended Reading

Diagnosis of Facial Pain with Graded Chronic Pain Scale

Diagnosis of Facial Pain with Graded Chronic Pain Scale

Effective diagnosis of persistent facial pain will benefit patients and save money, research at the Newcastle University claims. The study recommends that an electronic referral system may speed up diagnosis and treatment and is likely to improve ...

Is Chronic Pain Worse after Stopping Opioid Treatment?

Is Chronic Pain Worse after Stopping Opioid Treatment?

Stopping long-term opioid therapy does not make the chronic pain, non-cancer related pain worse.

Fights With Spouse can Aggravate Chronic Pain

Fights With Spouse can Aggravate Chronic Pain

Fights with a spouse not only causes heartache, it can also have negative effects on physical health, according to a new research.

New Approaches to Autism, Chronic Pain, Concussion in Brain Studies

New Approaches to Autism, Chronic Pain, Concussion in Brain Studies

Advanced studies in neuroscience exploring the brain and nervous system shed new light on the intricate circuitry behind our thought processes, feelings and behaviors.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive