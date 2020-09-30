by Colleen Fleiss on  September 30, 2020 at 1:40 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women Received Less Aggressive Care Than Men After a Heart Attack With Pumping Failure
After a heart attack, when heart pumping fails, women aged 18-55 get less aggressive care in the hospital and are more likely to die before discharge than men the same age, according to new research published today in Circulation:Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal.

"It is very concerning that the young, productive women of our society face these health care disparities," said Saraschandra Vallabhajosyula, M.D., M.Sc., lead author of the study and a clinical fellow in interventional cardiology at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

Cardiogenic shock is when the heart suddenly fails to pump enough blood to keep vital organs alive. It is a leading cause of death after a heart attack, causing death in about half of those with the complication.


Previous research focused on older patients revealed that standard cardiovascular care recommended by professional guidelines is received less frequently by women than men.

For this study, researchers wanted to determine whether sex disparities also exist among younger patients.

Researchers analyzed the hospital health data on 90,648 patient admissions (between 18 and 55 years old, 26% women) who had heart attacks complicated by cardiogenic shock.

The data was collected from the National Inpatient Sample from 2000-2017 maintained by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Women were significantly less likely than men to:
  • Receive coronary angiography to detect blockages.
  • Be treated with procedures such as stents or balloons to open blockages in the heart arteries.
  • Have their heart function temporarily supplemented using a mechanical pump.
  • Had approximately the same length of stay in the hospital.
  • Lower average cost-per-hospitalization.
"As clinicians, we need to understand the likely multiple motivators and factors, both individual and system-based, that might lead to unconscious bias. Our emphasis should be on providing high-quality and equitable care for every patient independent of their sex," said Vallabhajosyula.

"Fewer treatments prescribed for women led to lower use of resources, therefore, women had lower hospitalization costs. Additional studies are needed to help us more fully understand and make the changes necessary to improve treatment and eliminate disparities in care," said Vallabhajosyula.

Study Limitations
  • Non-randomized.
  • Used data from hospital discharge codes.
  • May be missing some individual patient information.
Go Red for Women
  • American Heart Association's signature women's initiative designed to increase women's heart health awareness.
  • Cardiovascular disease is the number 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.
  • Women account for less than half of all clinical trial participants.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronary Heart Disease
In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...
READ MORE
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Preterm Delivery may Up Long-term Risks of Ischemic Heart Disease in Women Throughout Their Life
Women who deliver preterm are at a higher risk of developing ischemic heart disease (IHD) independent of other risk factors like BMI or smoking, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHealthy Heart