About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Women Nearing Menopause Might Track Down Bone Loss Earlier

by Dr Jayashree on April 4, 2022 at 10:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Women Nearing Menopause Might Track Down Bone Loss Earlier

Physicians may be able to determine if menopause-related bone loss is already in progress or about to begin by measuring the level of a hormone that declines as women approach their final menstrual period, finds new UCLA research.

The findings are published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

Advertisement


"To be able to intervene and reduce the rate and amount of bone loss, we need to know if this loss is imminent or already ongoing," said the study's lead author, Dr. Arun Karlamangla, a professor of medicine in the division of geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Women experience significant bone loss during the menopause transition, a roughly three-year window that brackets the final menstrual period and is accompanied by other symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, and mood and sleep disorders. Levels of the AMH decline as a woman's final menstrual period draws closer.
Advertisement

To explore more, researchers examined data from the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation, or SWAN, a multisite, multi-ethnic study examining the changes women undergo during the transition to menopause.

They found that 17% of premenopausal women age 42 or older will have lost a significant fraction of their peak bone mass within two to three years of the date a physician makes the prediction.

But among those with less than 50 picograms of AMH per milliliter of blood, nearly double the percentage, 33%, will have lost a significant fraction of peak bone mass in the same timeframe.

In addition, women in early perimenopause (meaning that they have irregular menstrual bleeding but with no more than a three-month gap between periods) will have lost a significant fraction of peak bone mass within two to three years.

But among women in early perimenopause with AMH levels below 25 pg/mL, 65% will have lost a significant percentage of peak bone mass in that time.

The findings cannot be applied to women who are already taking osteoporosis medications, have undergone a hysterectomy before their final period, or have used exogenous sex hormones during the transition to menopause.

However, these findings make feasible the designing and testing of midlife interventions to prevent or delay osteoporosis in women.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Menopause Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Hot Flash Vaginitis Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Weight Gain After Menopause Menorrhagia Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Menopause Weight Gain 

Recommended Reading
Perimenopause
Perimenopause
Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an 'oasis in the desert' for women in the throes of .....
Can Menopause At An Early Age Bring You Coronary Heart Disease?
Can Menopause At An Early Age Bring You Coronary Heart Disease?
Early onset of menopause (before age 40) could make women vulnerable to developing coronary heart .....
Quiz on Perimenopause
Quiz on Perimenopause
Perimenopause, also called menopause transition, begins a few months or years before the actual ......
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Hot Flash
Hot Flash
The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. ...
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the corti...
Menopause
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for ......
Menopause Weight Gain
Menopause Weight Gain
Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, men...
Menorrhagia
Menorrhagia
Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and cause...
Vaginal Bleeding
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the blo...
Vaginitis
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Hospital Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Doctor Color Blindness Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)