medindia

Women Missing Out on the Best Heart Care: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2019 at 3:19 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women living with coronary heart disease (CHD) aged less than 45 years are more likely to be under-treated compared with similarly affected men and older people, revealed study published in Heart.
Women Missing Out on the Best Heart Care: Study
Women Missing Out on the Best Heart Care: Study

The large-scale analysis carried out by La Trobe University researchers and published in Heartfound that many. In particular, women and those aged less than 45 years were more likely to be under-treated compared with similarly affected men and older people.

Show Full Article


The study, led by La Trobe epidemiologist Professor Rachel Huxley, analysed GP records of 130,926 patients with a history of CHD from 2014-2018. Findings included:

Women were less likely than men to be prescribed with any of the four recommended medications for CHD, namely antiplatelet agents, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and statins

Of the four medications recommended for daily use, only about 22 per cent of women and 34 per cent of men were prescribed all four

In contrast, 21 per cent of women and 10 per cent of men were not prescribed any of these four medications

According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare figures for 2015, 44 per cent of all deaths from CHD are women, and CHD remains a leading cause of death among women in Australia. "There's a widely-held assumption that CHD only affects older men, but almost half of people who die from the disease are women," Professor Huxley said.

"Our study shows that people with a history of CHD, particularly women and people aged less than 45 years, are less likely to have their condition managed according to current clinical guidelines. Despite the differences in CHD management, women were more likely to achieve treatment targets than men."

Professor Huxley said sex disparities in the management of CHD in primary practice needed addressing to improve the outcomes for all affected people and their families. The National Heart Foundation welcomed the latest findings. The Foundation's Director of Prevention, Ms Julie Anne Mitchell, said research consistently highlighted that women were "invisible when it comes to heart disease".

"Australian research highlights that total healthcare spending on women with heart disease is less than half of that spent on men, and this latest research shows yet again why we need to redress the imbalance," she said.

The research was funded by a National Heart Foundation of Australia Vanguard Grant, with data accessed from Medicine Insight, a national GP data program.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.

Link Between Cognitive Decline and Coronary Heart Disease Discovered

Adults with incident coronary heart disease (CHD) are at higher risk for faster cognitive decline in the long-term, stated new research.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive