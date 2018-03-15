Women in Mid 40's at Higher Risk of Developing Cancer

Screening mammography in women who are in the age group of 40 and 49 detects more cancers than screening patients who are 50 and older, reveals a new study.

‘The number of cancers detected in women who are in their mid 40's is more than in women who are 50 and above.’ More than 41,000 screening mammography exams were examined for callbacks and recall rate, biopsies performed,



Overall, 41,028 mammograms were performed with 5,196 callbacks (12.7% recall rate), 1,164 biopsies, and 326 cancers detected. Women ages 40-49 had 8,913 mammograms, 1,518 callbacks (17% recall rate), 306 biopsies, and 52 cancers detected.



Women ages 50-59 had 13,288 mammograms, 1,659 callbacks (12.5% recall rate), 371 biopsies, and 103 cancers detected, while women ages 60-69 had 12,119 mammograms, 1,239 callbacks (10.2% recall rate), 302 biopsies and 89 cancers detected.



Overall, the women ages 50 and over had a total of 31,385 mammograms, 3,504 callbacks (11.2% recall rate), 836 biopsies, and 270 cancers detected.



By adding the women ages 40-49 to the screening population of 50 and over, the overall callback rate increased 1.5%, the



The study results showed that there was a higher number of callbacks among women ages 40-49 compared to women ages 50-59 (17% compared with 12.5%) and to women ages 60-69 (17% compared with 10.2%).



There was also a lower positive biopsy rate among women ages 40-49 compared with women over 50.



The number of cancers detected in women ages 40-49 was not significantly different from women ages 50-59 or 60-69.







