About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Women Felt More Stigma About Abdominal Fat Than Men: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on November 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Women Felt More Stigma About Abdominal Fat Than Men: Study

When compared to men, women were found to more likely report feeling stigmatized about abdominal fat, regardless of their body mass index or weight, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021.

The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, November 13 through Monday, November 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care professionals worldwide.

Advertisement


The study also reports that internalized weight stigma among women may be linked to additional weight gain. Weight bias internalization happens when people apply negative, weight-based stereotypes to themselves.

"Some people who struggle with managing their weight may devalue themselves based on external messages from society telling them they are unattractive, self-indulgent or weak-willed because they weigh more," said lead study author Natalie Keirns, M.S., a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. "When these 'anti-fat' messages are internalized, people often feel shame, which in turn, may make them vulnerable to weight gain."
Advertisement

The study assessed the connection between abdominal, or visceral fat, and self-devaluation related to participants' weight. Visceral adiposity is fat inside the body that wraps around the abdominal organs near the center of the body.

"We know that stress may lead to weight gain and, specifically, to higher visceral fat. Visceral adiposity is the type of fat that is more closely related to CVD risk," Keirns said. "Shame, specifically as an emotion, is related to human stress response. When we feel shame, our production of cortisol increases, which can lead to the accumulation of visceral fat."

For this study, Keirns and colleagues investigated if internalized weight stigma is related to higher levels of visceral fat. The study included 70 participants, ages 22 to 39, with an average body mass index (BMI) of 29 and average of 33% total body fat.

Internalized weight stigma was measured using an 11-item, self-reported questionnaire called the Weight-Bias Internalized Scale-Modified (WBIS-M). The scores on the questionnaire range from one to seven, with seven representing the highest level of weight bias internalization and one representing the least. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scanning was used to measure visceral and total body fat. DEXA scans are a type of full body scan that use spectral imaging to measure bone density and body composition, including body fat and muscle. Percentage of total body fat, race and ethnicity, gender and age were factored into the analysis.

Among the key findings:

Women had higher levels of weight bias internalization (average WBIS score of 3.5) than men (average WBIS score of 2.7).

Higher levels of internalized weight stigma corresponded to higher levels of visceral fat in women only. For women, each one-point increase on the WBIS-M score corresponded to an average increase of 0.14 pounds of visceral fat. For men, each one-point increase on the WBIS-M score was unrelated to visceral fat.

"Even though men typically, on average, had more of this harmful fat than women, we didn't see the same relationship with the psychological, social stigma. For women, the way we view our bodies, and the way others view and judge our bodies appears to have negative effects," Keirns said. "Even though the women had less visceral adiposity than men, it may be impacting our health more because of the negative way we feel about ourselves."

"Among health care professionals, we need to be more aware of our assumptions and how weight bias can negatively affect our patients," Keirns said. "Shifting the conversation from weight loss to health gain may be a simple way to change these conversations in order to eliminate what amounts to bias and judgment toward patients of higher weight."

"This study highlights the important challenge of weight stigma, which is a significant barrier to us successfully addressing obesity. Clinicians should be aware that weight stigma leads to more stress, higher cortisol levels, a greater likelihood of unhealthy behaviors, lower likelihood of seeking care and generally contributes to more weight gain and worse outcomes," said American Heart Association volunteer expert Chiadi Ericson Ndumele, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.S., the Robert E. Meyerhoff Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Clinical Connection in the department of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

"In addition, it's important to be aware that clinical environments often perpetuate a significant amount of weight stigma. There is a lot of anti-weight bias in the communications and the kind of care patients receive within clinical environments. It's up to us to have a healthier approach to how we're thinking about and addressing obesity with our patients, which really relates to how well we appreciate the complexity of the factors that lead to the development of obesity."

A major limitation of the study is that it is a cross-sectional study, meaning data from only one point in time was analyzed. Future research is needed to confirm if weight bias internalization causes abdominal fat.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Role of Gut-skin Axis in Rare Skin Condition
New Symptoms Help Physicians Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Abdominal Fat Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Abdominal Distension 

Recommended Reading
AI Abdominal Fat Measure Forecasts Cardiovascular events
AI Abdominal Fat Measure Forecasts Cardiovascular events
Automated deep learning analysis of abdominal CT images provides accurate measurement of body ......
High Abdominal Fat Linked to Death Risk Among Postmenopausal Women
High Abdominal Fat Linked to Death Risk Among Postmenopausal Women
Postmenopausal women with normal weight and central obesity are at higher death risk, revealed ......
Quiz on Obesity
Quiz on Obesity
"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help ......
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are ......
Abdominal Distension
Abdominal Distension
Abdominal distension refers to the swelling of the abdomen. The distension is caused by either air (...
Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning....
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is im...
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods pro...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close