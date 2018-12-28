Women Beware! Slim Hips may Put You at Risk of Diabetes, Heart Attacks

While putting on weight is bad for health, women who have slim hips may be at risk of heart attacks and diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the JAMA medical Journal .
Also, putting on fat is more likely to circulate in the blood.
"This means that individuals with this genetic make-up preferentially store their excess fat in the liver, muscles or pancreas, or their blood in the form of circulating fats and sugar, any of which can lead to higher disease risk," said Luca Lotta, lead researcher from the University of Cambridge.
‘A new study shows that putting on weight around the hips is safer than accumulation around the belly or around other major organs like the liver or pancreas.’
"It may seem counter-intuitive to think that some people with less fat around their hips are at higher risk of diabetes or heart disease," said Lotta.
For the study, the researchers studied the genetic profiles of more than 600,000 women.
They identified two specific groups of genetic variants one that lowers fat around the hips and another increasing fat around the waist and belly.
Findings showed that both of the genetic variants identified were associated with higher risk of Type-2 diabetes and heart attacks.
Genetics which specifically change fat distribution by lowering fat storage around the hips increase the risk of disease independent of, and in addition to, mechanisms that affect abdominal fat storage, the study noted.
Source: IANS