Women are Less Likely to Get Specialized Medical Evaluations After Stroke: Study

by Iswarya on  February 2, 2019 at 11:04 AM Women Health News
Hospitalized women with stroke were less likely than men to be evaluated by specialists and get specialized diagnostic tests, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019.
Previous studies found that there are gender differences in stroke risk factors, incidence, treatment and in how stroke survivors fare mentally and physically.

In this study of nearly 67,000 ischemic stroke survivors drawn from a nationally representative sample of Medicare beneficiaries, researchers examined whether there were gender differences in hospital evaluation after stroke.

They found small but notable differences, suggesting women hospitalized with stroke were less likely than men to see stroke specialists and receive imaging and other tests to diagnose stroke. Female stroke survivors had a:

  • 6 percent less likelihood of having intracranial vessel imaging;
  • 10 percent less likelihood of having cervical vessel imaging;
  • 8 percent less likelihood of being monitored for heart-rhythm irregularities; and
  • 8 percent less likelihood of having echocardiography.


Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.

