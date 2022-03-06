Women are Less Informed on Anesthetic-contraceptive Interaction

Advertisement

Sugammadex may interact with the hormone progesterone and reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives, including the progesterone-only pill, combined pill, vaginal rings, implants and intra-uterine devices.Current suggestion is to inform women of child-bearing age that they have received the drug and, due to increased risk of contraceptive failure, advise those taking oral hormonal contraceptives to follow the missed pill advice in the leaflet that comes with their contraceptives and advise those using other types of hormonal contraceptive to use an additional non-hormonal means of contraception for seven days.However, in the authors' experience, robust methods for identifying at-risk patients and informing them of the associated risk of contraceptive failures are not common practice across anesthetic departments within the UK and are likely further afield.Researchers surveyed anesthetists at their hospital trust on their use of sugammadex and carried out a retrospective audit of sugammadex use in the Trust.A seven-question survey was sent to all anesthetists at the Trust. Including consultants, junior doctors and physician assistants, this numbered almost 150 professionals.94% of the 82 anesthetists who responded said they were aware of the risk of contraceptive failure. 70% of respondents said they do not routinely discuss sugammadex with the patients who have received the drug.234 patients were administered sugammadex during the six weeks covered by the audit.65 (28%) of the patients given sugammadex were WCBA and 48 of these should have received advice on the risks of contraceptive failure. However, there was no record of it in the medical notes of any of the 48 women.Dr Passi says: "."."Dr Oliver adds: "."Dr Passi adds: "."In response to their findings, the study's authors have created patient information leaflets and letters and programmed the Trust's electronic patient record system to identify 'at-risk' patients and deliver electronic prompts to the anesthetists caring for them in the perioperative period.Sugammadex is the only anesthetic drug known to have this effect.Source: Medindia