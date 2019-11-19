medindia

Woman's 'velvety' Palms Ended Up Being a Symptom of Cancer

by Iswarya on  November 19, 2019 at 3:28 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A 73-year-old Brazilian woman was diagnosed with lung cancer after she showed up at a dermatologist's clinic with a rare medical condition of velvety 'triple palms.
Woman's 'velvety' Palms Ended Up Being a Symptom of Cancer
Woman's 'velvety' Palms Ended Up Being a Symptom of Cancer

An elderly smoker who acknowledged that she'd gone through a pack of cigarettes every day for 30 years, the woman was suffering from painful lesions on her hands.

Show Full Article


According to Science Alert that cited a case published in a paper in The New England Journal of Medicine, she also had a cough for about a year and had lost 5 kg in the last four months alone.

"Physical examination revealed sharp demarcation of the folds in the lines of her hands in addition to a velvety appearance of palmar surfaces and ridging of the skin," her doctors wrote in the case report.

Sometimes Velvety palm called acanthosis palmaris, such tripe palms fall under skin disorder.

In the case of this 73-year-old patient, a CT scan revealed irregularities in her lungs.

A subsequent biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of adenocarcinoma, and she underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy, said the report.

"All patients with tripe palms should be evaluated with a full diagnostic workup for an associated malignancy, particularly lung or gastric carcinoma," wrote the researchers.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware - Better to be Safe Than Sorry!

Lung Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated annually in November. It aims to create awareness about the dangers of lung cancer and also highlights the importance of early detection for better treatment outcomes.

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists. This will make lung cancer diagnosis easier and help save many lives.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Drugs Causing Low Blood Sodium Levels / Hyponatremia

World Toilet Day: 'Leaving No One Behind'

Radiation Hazards and its Effects on Human Body
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive