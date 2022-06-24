About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Woman With Two Uteruses Successfully Treated Through Laparoscopic Surgery

by Hannah Joy on June 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM
A 56-year-old woman who had two uteruses has been successfully treated through total laparoscopic hysterectomy, reveal doctors.

Even after three pregnancies -- two successful, and one with intrauterine death of the baby -- the woman's rare condition of two uteruses "went undiagnosed", said doctors, at CK Birla Hospital where she was presented with complaints of excessive bleeding.

"The patient had a history of pregnancy related complications due to this condition and lost her first child after preterm labour. The pregnancy was in the smaller, less developed uterus which could not provide space and nutrition to the developing foetus and, due to a weak uterus, she suffered intrauterine death of the baby, which is a very common complication with uterine abnormalities," said Dr. Aruna Kalra of Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the hospital.

"Fortunately, her second and third pregnancies were in the more developed left uterus, which carried on till 9 months. However, her condition went undiagnosed then," she added.
Kalra's team conducted an ultrasonography, where it was revealed that the patient had uterus didelphys or double uteruses, attached to a single opening in her vagina, which required immediate medical intervention, he noted.

Without delaying it further, the doctors performed total laparoscopic hysterectomy -- a minimally invasive procedure in which the uterus is removed using a thin, lighted tube called the laparoscope, with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, a surgical intervention to remove both the fallopian tubes and ovaries.

Two uterine bodies with one cervix, both ovaries, and fallopian tubes were removed to prevent any cancerous/malignant growth in the future.

"Our surgical team anticipated challenges during the procedure due to the distorted anatomy and previous vertical caesarean sections. However, the treatment was successful, and the patient is recovering well and has no pain or bleeding," Kalra said.



Source: IANS
