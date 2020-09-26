by Poojitha Shekar on  September 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM Indian Health News
With 85,362 New Cases, India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 5.9 Million
With an addition of 85,362 coronavirus cases and 1,089 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on 26th of September reached 59,03,932 cases, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9,60,969 out of the total cases are currently active, 48,49,584 have been discharged, while 93,379 lost the battle against the novel coronavirus disease.

The recovery rate stands at 81.74 per cent, while the fatality rate has come down to 1.59 per cent.


Around 75 per cent of the new cases are found to be concentrated in ten states and UTs.

India conducted 14,41,535 sample tests in a single day on 25th of September, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,02,69,975, according to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Overall, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 70,32,524 cases and 2,03,657 deaths.

As of the 26th September morning, the total number of cases in the world stood at 3,24,71,119 and the fatalities stand up to 9,87,593.



Source: Medindia

