With 48 New Cases, Number in Jaipur Raised to 418

As number of coronavirus cases in Jaipur touched 418, Rajasthan reported 954 cases.



Jodhpur had the second highest 82 corona patients, and Tonk and Banswara 59 cases each. Kota has so far reported 49 cases, Bikaner 34 cases, Jhunjhunu 31, Jaisalmer 29, Bharatpur 10, Bhilwara 28, Churu 14, Dausa 11, Dholpur 1, Dungarpur 5, Karauli 3,Pali and Sikar two each, Udaipur 4, Pratapgarh 2, Nagaur 6, Jhalawad 15, Barmer 1 and Hanumangarh 2.



The corona cases have been reported in 25 of the 33 Rajasthan districts, Singh said.



Source: IANS A total of 11 deaths have been reported in the state, including five in Jaipur, two in Bhilwara, and one each in Bikaner, Kota, Tonk and Jodhpur.Source: IANS The corona cases have been reported in 25 of the 33 Rajasthan districts, Singh said.

