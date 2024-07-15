WISDOM Project: Cross-Border Data Flow and AI to Enhance Wellness

The innovative WISDOM research project, supported by the European Commission, commenced on June 4th-5th, 2024. Its primary goal is to reduce the effects of chronic immune-mediated diseases (CIMDs) that impact 10% of the European population by combining healthcare and research data. WISDOM stands for Well-being improvement through the Integration of healthcare and research Data and models with Out border for chronic immune-mediated diseases.
The consortium's goal is to convert complex biological data into practical insights by combining medical and research data, safeguarding secure data sharing, and utilizing advanced AI models. This approach presents significant opportunities to reduce the effects of chronic immune-mediated diseases (CIMDs) that impact 10% of Europeans
Use of Tools and Engagement with Patient CommunitiesWISDOM team believes that innovative computational tools can offer valuable insights and assist in taking decisions at every stage of the patient's medical process, starting from diagnosis up to optimizing treatment.
“As a key partner in the WISDOM project, the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) is committed to ensuring that patients' voices and perspectives are central to our research efforts," noted Elisabeth Kasilingam, CEO of EMSP. "By actively engaging with patient communities, EMSP aims to contribute to the development of personalized healthcare solutions that truly address the needs of those living with MS and other chronic immune-mediated diseases.”
To understand the potential of prevailing data, WISDOM aims to tackle issues related to data integration and accessibility, while also introducing innovative techniques for data processing, standardization, and safe sharing through federated access
WISDOM project pioneers plan to secure cross-border data sharing to combat chronic immune mediated diseases affecting 10% of Europeans
Go to source).
"A key challenge of the WISDOM project is the efficient re-use of the existing clinical registry and research data. With the EHDS legislation coming up, ensuring the privacy and safety of sensitive health data while enabling its sharing and analysis is a major concern", says Timo Miettinen, Chief Technology Officer at VEIL.AI. "This is where VEIL.AI’s next-generation anonymization technology plays a critical role. The integration of VEIL.AI's anonymization solutions ensures that sensitive health data can be utilized effectively while remaining compliant with privacy regulations like GDPR and EHDS. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the treatment and monitoring of CIMDs across Europe."
EHDS stands for European Health Data Space, a framework to access and share health-related data in the European Union
The European Health Data Space - what you need to know
Go to source).
GDPR stands for General Data Protection Regulation. It is a new law that protects the data privacy and security of people in the European Union
What is GDPR, the EU's new data protection law?
Go to source).
Identifying High-Risk Individuals and Improving Disease OutcomesWISDOM's goal is to speed up the process of identifying and monitoring individuals at a high risk of developing disease, through the creation and validation of risk layers, prediction of disease outcomes, and personalized intervention tools. This will lead to the implementation of more precise treatment, monitoring, and adjustments, as well as guidance on lifestyle changes.
