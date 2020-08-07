by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 8, 2020 at 12:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Wireless System to Power Medical Implants
The internal batteries of implanted medical devices such as pacemaker and cerebral-spinal stunts can be recharged using active photonic wireless system. The new "active photonic power transfer" method can generate electrical power in the body and keep the medical implants functioning. This reduces the risk of performing invasive surgery to replace the battery, which can lead to complications, such as bruising, infections, and other adverse events.

Medical technology has seen various advances over the past decade, in terms of the scope and efficiency of implant devices. Medical research have led to the emergence of electronic implants, such as pacemakers to regulate the heart rate and cerebral-spinal shunts to control the flow of spinal fluid.

Most of these medical devices, including the pacemaker, require a constant source of energy to operate. Naturally, this causes some limitations: batteries, which provide an energy source for the implants, have a finite lifespan. Once the battery power gets exhausted, there is no other option but to perform invasive surgery to replace the battery, which poses a risk of surgical complications, such as bruising, infections, and other adverse events.


In a new study published in PNAS, a research group from South Korea, led by Professor Jongho Lee at GIST, dug deeper to find a solution: they attempted to develop a strategy to recharge the internal battery of devices without invasive surgery or risky penetrative procedures.

Prof Lee explains, "One of the greatest demands in biomedical electronic implants is to provide a sustainable electrical power for extended healthy life without battery replacement surgeries." Although this is a tricky concept, Prof Lee believes that the answer lies in the "translucency" of living tissue.

This can be explained through an interesting phenomenon. When you hold your hand up to a powerful light, you can see that the edges of your hand glow as the light passes through your skin. Taking inspiration from this, Prof Lee and his team developed an "active photonic power transfer" method, which can generate electrical power in the body.

This novel system consisted of two parts: a skin-attachable micro-LED source patch--which can generate photons that would penetrate through the tissues--and a photovoltaic device integrated into a medical implant--which can capture the photons and generate electrical energy. This system provides a sustainable way of supplying the medical implant device with enough power to avoid any high-risk replacement methods.

Prof Lee says, "Currently, a lack of a reliable source of power limits the functionality and performance of implant devices. If we can secure enough electrical power in our body, new types of medical implants with diverse functions and high performance can be developed."

When the scientists tested this power system in mice, they found that this wireless power transfer system is easy to use, regardless of weather, clothes, indoor or outdoor conditions, etc. The light photons emitted from the source patch successfully penetrated live tissues in mice and recharged the device in a wireless and convenient manner.

"These results enable the long-term use of currently available implants, in addition to accelerating emerging types of electrical implants that require higher power to provide diverse, convenient diagnostic and therapeutic functions in human bodies," says Prof Lee, pleased with the efforts of his team and already looking forward to furthering their experiments. He concludes, "Our device would probably not work for 'Iron Man,' but it can provide enough power for medical implants."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms
A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one's own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Cardiac Ablation
Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring the arrhythmia-causing heart tissue.
READ MORE
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation
The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Neck Cracking