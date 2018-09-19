medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Will Playing Digital Games Improve Self-Management Attitude in Heart Disease Patients?

by Rishika Gupta on  September 19, 2018 at 3:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Digital games may help change patients attitude towards sticking to the ways in which Management of Cardiovascular Diseases is prescribed, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Games for Health Journal.
Will Playing Digital Games Improve Self-Management Attitude in Heart Disease Patients?
Will Playing Digital Games Improve Self-Management Attitude in Heart Disease Patients?

Average adherence rates for the game interventions ranged from 70% to 100% across all studies, and they were enjoyed by a majority of participants in studies that assessed perceptions of the interventions. However, the use of digital games did not affect quality of life, self-efficacy, anxiety, or depression.

Recent research evidence on game interventions for CVD-related self-management behaviors in patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease, heart failure, hypertension, or myocardial infarction was examined in the article entitled "Role of Digital Games in Self-Management of Cardiovascular Diseases: A Scoping Review ." The review is coauthored by Kavita Radhakrishnan, PhD, RN, MSEE and colleagues from The University of Texas at Austin and Tom Baranowski, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Games for Health Journal, from USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research Center and Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX.

Based on the findings of their review, the authors recommend that future research includes longer study durations and larger sample sizes, game design that is informed by theoretical frameworks for behavior change, and additional CVD self-management behaviors.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in the US and in much of the western world. Compliance with the self-care prescriptions for the heart-related disease therapies tends to be low. Games may provide a method for reaching large numbers of heart disease patients to teach easy to learn self-care practices in an enjoyable manner," says Dr. Baranowski. "This article reviewed eight studies of games for heart disease self-care, mostly done in Europe. Most of these studies reported positive health or behavioral outcomes, but the promise of games needs to be more thoroughly assessed. Stay tuned!"

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Recommended Reading

Icon Playground: Digital Games Now Get Real

Icon Playground: Digital Games Now Get Real

Is your child always hooked to computer games or glued to TV? Well, now they might just leave this habit with the help of new playground.

Playing Brain Games Does Not Always Result in Brain Gain: Study

Playing Brain Games Does Not Always Result in Brain Gain: Study

This study is basically aimed at testing the popular assumption that 'brain training' in one game could give someone an edge in the second game that uses the same area of the brain.

Being Addicted to Games is Actually a Mental Illness

Being Addicted to Games is Actually a Mental Illness

Being addicted to games is in fact a mental illness and parents should keep an eye on their video game-enthusiastic kids.

People Play Online Games to De-Stress

People Play Online Games to De-Stress

Playing online games will help you relax and calm down. Apart from metros cities, users from tier-II cities are the most active online gamers.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive