Wildfires & Air Pollution: Emissions Far Higher Than Thought

Global wildfire emissions of air-polluting gases appear higher than expected, challenging current air-quality models.
As fires spread across landscapes, they release gases and airborne particles that influence air quality, but their full impact may not be fully captured. New findings indicate that wildfires and prescribed burns worldwide could generate greater volumes of pollution-forming gases than earlier estimates suggested.
The analysis also highlights regions where fire emissions overlap with human activity, creating complex challenges for managing air quality.
Global Wildland Fire Emissions of Full-Volatility Organic Compounds from 1997 to 2023
Revising the Scale of Fire-Driven Emissions“Our new estimates increase the organic compound emissions from wildland fires by about 21%,” says Lyuyin Huang, the first author of the study. “The inventory provides a foundation for more detailed air-quality modeling, health-risk assessment and climate-related policy analysis.”
What Wildland Fires Release Into the Air?Each year, large swaths of forests, grass and peat burn in wildfires, releasing a complex mix of water vapor, ash and carbon-based compounds into the air. Some of these carbon-based compounds are gases called volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Others that evaporate and turn into gases at warmer temperatures are known as intermediate- and semi-volatile organic compounds (IVOCs and SVOCs, respectively).
And in the air, these partially-volatile compounds form fine particles — pollutants that can be harmful if breathed in — more easily than VOCs. However, most studies assessing wildland fire emissions overlook IVOCs and SVOCs because of their large number, which makes it hard to measure these compounds.
Researchers led by Shuxiao Wang wanted to take IVOCs and SVOCs emissions along with VOCs into consideration to offer better insight into wildland fires’ impact on air quality, health and climate.
Building a Global Emissions InventoryFirst, the researchers accessed a database of the burned land area for global forest, grass and peatland wildland fires from 1997 to 2023. They also collected data on the VOCs, IVOCs, SVOCs, and other extremely low volatility organic compounds emitted as each vegetation type burns.
For vegetation types without field measurements, they relied on laboratory experiments to predict the organic compounds released. Then, the team combined these datasets and calculated annual emissions around the world.
A Larger Pollution Footprint Than ExpectedAltogether, the researchers estimated wildland fires released an average of 143 million tons of airborne organic compounds each year of the study. This amount is 21% higher than earlier estimates, suggesting that wildland fire emissions, specifically the IVOCs and SVOCs, could cause more air pollution than previously thought.
Where Fire and Human Emissions CollideComparing wildland fire emissions to their earlier estimate of human activities that release airborne compounds, the researchers found that the human-caused emissions were greater overall, but both sources released equivalent amounts of IVOCs and SVOCs.
Additionally, multiple emission hotspots for both wildfire and human activity emerged from the comparison: Equatorial Asia, Northern Hemisphere Africa and Southeast Asia.
The researchers say these regions’ air pollution challenges are complex, requiring different strategies to reduce emissions from fires and human activities.
