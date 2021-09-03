by Angela Mohan on  March 9, 2021 at 7:13 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Wildfire Smoke Dangerous Compared to Other Pollution Sources
Fine particles in wildfire smoke can be more dangerous to human respiratory health compared to particulate matter from other sources such as car exhaust.

While this distinction has been previously identified in laboratory experiments, the new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, confirms it at the population level.

This study reveals the risks of tiny airborne particles with diameters of up to 2.5 microns, about one-twentieth that of a human hair.


These particles -- termed PM2.5 -- are the main component of wildfire smoke and can penetrate the human respiratory tract, enter the bloodstream and impair vital organs.

"There is a daily threshold for the amount of PM2.5 in the air that is considered acceptable by the county and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)," said researcher Rosana Aguilera from University of California - San Diego.

"The problem with this standard is that it doesn't account for different sources of emission of PM2.5," Aguilera added.

To isolate wildfire-produced PM2.5 from other sources of particulate pollution, the researchers defined exposure to wildfire PM2.5 as exposure to strong Santa Ana winds with fire upwind. A second measure of exposure involved smoke plume data from NOAA's Hazard Mapping System.

A 10 microgram-per-cubic meter increase in PM2.5 attributed to sources other than wildfire smoke was estimated to increase respiratory hospital admissions by 1 per cent. The same increase, when attributed to wildfire smoke, caused between a 1.3 to 10 per cent increase in respiratory admissions.

The research suggests that assuming all particles of a certain size are equally toxic may be inaccurate and that the effects of wildfires -- even at a distance -- represent a pressing human health concern.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Wildfire Smoke Detrimental for Kids’ Health
Children were exposed to higher air pollutant levels during a California wildfire than during a similar-sized controlled burn, stated new study.
READ MORE
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
READ MORE
Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Smoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerAntioxidants to Help You When You Quit SmokingPollutionNeck Cracking