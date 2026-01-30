Why Your Sinus Symptoms Are Worse in Weed Season

High exposure to ragweed pollen increases the severity of chronic sinus infections more significantly than other types of weed pollen.
Long-term weed and ragweed pollen exposure directly increases the severity of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and other sinus infections. Beyond airborne substances or respiratory irritants in our environment, higher levels of ragweed pollen exposure are closely linked to poor quality of life in CRS patients.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pollen Exposure and Chronic Rhinosinusitis Quality of Life Disease Severity
Go to source)
The findings come from a landmark pilot study led by the Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan and published in the Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology.
While many things cause CRS, there is growing evidence that environmental factors like air pollution and aeroallergens (such as pollen) can trigger or worsen the condition.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Aeroallergens, air pollutants, and chronic rhinitis and rhinosinusitis
Go to source)
Researchers tracked 103 patients over a five-year interval to determine whether the air we breathe influences the sinus symptoms. The findings reveal that heavy exposure to ragweed pollen was considerably correlated with worse SNOT-22 (Sino Nasal Outcome Test-22) scores, the clinical standard for measuring sinus-related quality of life.
The research represents an important initial step in understanding how potential environmental factors drive CRS disease progression.(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Does air pollutant exposure impact disease severity or outcomes in chronic rhinosinusitis?
Go to source)
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
#Ragweed and weed pollen negatively impact the quality of life in patients with #chronic_rhinosinusitis (CRS). These ubiquitous aeroallergens cause persistent #cough, nasal congestion, and #fatigue. #sinusitis #sinus #pollenallergy #ENThealth #pulmonology #CRS
Ragweed Pollen Worsens Sinus Health and Quality of Life“The goal of the present pilot study was to address that knowledge gap,” said Amarbir Singh Gill, M.D., Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Michigan Medical School and senior author on the paper.
“Although preliminary, our data indicate that certain pollen types, including ragweed, may negatively affect sinonasal quality of life.”
Chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammation of the nose and sinuses that lasts more than 12 weeks. Resulting symptoms can include congestion, facial pain and a reduced sense of smell.
Previous research has shown the impact of environmental factors such as air pollution on chronic rhinosinusitis. No previous studies, however, have examined the relationship between patient-reported outcomes and pollen exposure.
Ragweed Pollen Impacts Overall Systemic Health, Not Just the SinusesHigher five-year exposure to both ragweed and other weed pollen correlated with worse SNOT-22 scores. (Higher ragweed pollen exposure also correlated with another measure—Medical Outcomes Study Questionnaire Short-Form 6-D—while weed pollen did not.)
These results conform with a prior study, which found that tree and weed pollen led to more prescriptions filled for allergic rhinitis, an inflammatory condition of the nasal cavity that presents with sneezing, runny nose, and nasal blockage.
However, allergic rhinitis doesn’t typically exhibit other sinonasal symptoms common in CRS, such as facial pressure/pain, discolored drainage. Although many patients with CRS also have allergic rhinitis, not all patients with CRS have allergies.
Larger Studies Are Needed to Map Personal Environmental Sinus TriggersResearchers believe larger studies are needed to further investigate this potential link between pollen exposure and quality of life in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis.
“It is important to remember that our study has limitations, including its retrospective nature, self-reported allergy status, and limited number of counties with a pollen measurement station,” Gill said.
“It was also not possible to confirm that participants resided continuously in their zip code for the five-year period used to determine their exposure level. Future studies ideally would incorporate larger numbers, objective allergy testing, be prospective in nature and utilize wearable devices that detect absolute exposure for participants.”
Reference:
- Pollen Exposure and Chronic Rhinosinusitis Quality of Life Disease Severity - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/lio2.70309)
- Aeroallergens, air pollutants, and chronic rhinitis and rhinosinusitis - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1016/j.wjorl.2018.08.006)
- Does air pollutant exposure impact disease severity or outcomes in chronic rhinosinusitis? - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alr.23250)
Source-Eurekalert