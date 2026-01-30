Why Your Sinus Symptoms Are Worse in Weed Season

High exposure to ragweed pollen increases the severity of chronic sinus infections more significantly than other types of weed pollen.

and other sinus infections.Beyond airborne substances or respiratory irritants in our environment,.(The findings come from a landmark pilot study led by the Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan and published in theWhile many things cause CRS, there is growing evidence that environmental factors like air pollution and aeroallergens (such as pollen) can trigger or worsen the condition.(Researchers tracked 103 patients over a five-year interval to determine whether the air we breathe influences the sinus symptoms. The findings reveal, the clinical standard for measuring sinus-related quality of life.The research represents an important initial step in understanding how potential environmental factors drive CRS disease progression.(“The goal of the present pilot study was to address that knowledge gap,” said Amarbir Singh Gill, M.D., Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Michigan Medical School and senior author on the paper..”Chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammation of the nose and sinuses that lasts more than 12 weeks. Resulting symptoms can include congestion, facial pain and a reduced sense of smell.Previous research has shown the impact of environmental factors such as air pollution on chronic rhinosinusitis.Higher five-year exposure to both ragweed and other weed pollen correlated with worse SNOT-22 scores. (Higher ragweed pollen exposure also correlated with another measure—Medical Outcomes Study Questionnaire Short-Form 6-D—while weed pollen did not.)These results conform with a prior study, which found thatHowever, allergic rhinitis doesn’t typically exhibit other sinonasal symptoms common in CRS, such as facial pressure/pain, discolored drainage. Although many patients with CRS also have allergic rhinitis, not all patients with CRS have allergies.Researchers believe“It is important to remember that our study has limitations, including its retrospective nature, self-reported allergy status, and limited number of counties with a pollen measurement station,” Gill said.“It was also not possible to confirm that participants resided continuously in their zip code for the five-year period used to determine their exposure level. Future studies ideally would incorporate larger numbers, objective allergy testing, be prospective in nature and utilize wearable devices that detect absolute exposure for participants.”Source-Eurekalert