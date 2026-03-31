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Why Your Heart Health Affects Your Memory

by Manjubashini on Mar 31 2026 2:59 PM

Physicians are now screen heart patients for memory and thinking issues to provide more complete care.

Why Your Heart Health Affects Your Memory
New clinical guidelines reveal that heart and brain health are deeply connected. According to the paper published in the CMAJ, physicians emphasize screening heart disease patients for cognitive decline and depression rather than treating each organ separately.(1 Trusted Source
Management of brain-heart multimorbidity: a clinical practice guideline

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Instead of focusing only on a single diagnosis, these new medical standards use a holistic approach. This helps identify overlapping risks between cardiovascular disease, stroke, and mental health conditions.

Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Because conditions like atrial fibrillation and clogged arteries share the same triggers as memory loss, doctors are now encouraged to bridge the gap between cardiology and neurology to improve long-term patient recovery.

The Shared Genetics of Heart and Brain Diseases

“This guideline was motivated by the growing recognition of the important connections between brain and heart diseases as a critical source of chronic disease in the aging populations,” says lead author Dr. Jodi Edwards, director, Brain and Heart Nexus Research Program, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Ottawa, Ontario.

“There is a close interplay between heart and brain diseases, with many comorbidities sharing overlapping risk factors, pathophysiological processes, and potential genetic and phenotypic connections. As a result, heart and brain conditions frequently co-occur and confer reciprocal increased risks.”

Coronary Heart Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Tretment
Coronary Heart Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Tretment
In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.
Developed using the Canadian Cardiovascular Harmonized National Guideline Endeavour (C-CHANGE) process with patient partners, the guideline provides evidence-based practical guidance for primary care professionals, subspecialists, allied health teams, and patients with cardiovascular risk factors. It also focuses on sex and gender considerations for each recommendation.

Intensive Cholesterol Therapy Prevents Vascular Events

The guideline makes key recommendations, including:
  • Screening people with atrial fibrillation for risk of cognitive decline
  • Screening for depression in people with coronary artery disease and treating with evidence-based therapies, if detected
  • Initiating intensive blood pressure lowering in people at increased cardiovascular risk to lower the risk of cognitive impairment
  • Starting intensified cholesterol lowering to prevent heart attack in people with a history of stroke, and to prevent stroke in people following a myocardial infarction
  • Routinely offering influenza, pneumococcus, and shingles vaccination, especially to people aged 65 years and older, to help prevent stroke, heart attack, and vascular cognitive impairment
  • Using patient decision aids to facilitate guideline implementation
“These recommendations recognize the intricate relationship between heart and brain disease and the importance of screening and treatment of the whole person, rather than a siloed approach,” says Dr. Peter Liu, a cardiologist at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and chair and scientific director of the Brain–Heart Interconnectome, a research initiative of the University of Ottawa funded through the Canada First Research Excellence Fund.

Quiz on Memory Loss
Quiz on Memory Loss
“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.” - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one ...
“We hope this more holistic approach will be helpful to clinicians and offer a new way of developing clinical practice guidelines in a patient-centered manner.”

Reference:
  1. Management of brain–heart multimorbidity: a clinical practice guideline - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/198/12/E425)

Source-Eurekalert

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Halting #heartrisk and #dementia? New guidelines urge a whole person approach to care. Screening for #depression and #cognitivedecline in heart patients is now vital to reducing #stroke and #heartattack risk effectively. #mentalhealth #geriatrics #clinicalguidelines #preventativecare #cardiology

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