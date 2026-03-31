Why Your Heart Health Affects Your Memory

Physicians are now screen heart patients for memory and thinking issues to provide more complete care.
New clinical guidelines reveal that heart and brain health are deeply connected. According to the paper published in the CMAJ, physicians emphasize screening heart disease patients for cognitive decline and depression rather than treating each organ separately.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Management of brain-heart multimorbidity: a clinical practice guideline
Go to source) Instead of focusing only on a single diagnosis, these new medical standards use a holistic approach. This helps identify overlapping risks between cardiovascular disease, stroke, and mental health conditions.
Because conditions like atrial fibrillation and clogged arteries share the same triggers as memory loss, doctors are now encouraged to bridge the gap between cardiology and neurology to improve long-term patient recovery.
The Shared Genetics of Heart and Brain Diseases“This guideline was motivated by the growing recognition of the important connections between brain and heart diseases as a critical source of chronic disease in the aging populations,” says lead author Dr. Jodi Edwards, director, Brain and Heart Nexus Research Program, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Ottawa, Ontario.
“There is a close interplay between heart and brain diseases, with many comorbidities sharing overlapping risk factors, pathophysiological processes, and potential genetic and phenotypic connections. As a result, heart and brain conditions frequently co-occur and confer reciprocal increased risks.”
Developed using the Canadian Cardiovascular Harmonized National Guideline Endeavour (C-CHANGE) process with patient partners, the guideline provides evidence-based practical guidance for primary care professionals, subspecialists, allied health teams, and patients with cardiovascular risk factors. It also focuses on sex and gender considerations for each recommendation.
Intensive Cholesterol Therapy Prevents Vascular EventsThe guideline makes key recommendations, including:
- Screening people with atrial fibrillation for risk of cognitive decline
- Screening for depression in people with coronary artery disease and treating with evidence-based therapies, if detected
- Initiating intensive blood pressure lowering in people at increased cardiovascular risk to lower the risk of cognitive impairment
- Starting intensified cholesterol lowering to prevent heart attack in people with a history of stroke, and to prevent stroke in people following a myocardial infarction
- Routinely offering influenza, pneumococcus, and shingles vaccination, especially to people aged 65 years and older, to help prevent stroke, heart attack, and vascular cognitive impairment
- Using patient decision aids to facilitate guideline implementation
Reference:
- Management of brain–heart multimorbidity: a clinical practice guideline - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/198/12/E425)
Source-Eurekalert