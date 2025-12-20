Uncover the perks of autumn clock transition from extra sleep to healthy heart beyond just an extra hour.

Exploring the Short-Term Health Effects of Clock Changes in England

Autumn Clock Change Led to a Measurable Drop in Clinical Incidents

Anxiety (a 3% reduction from 17.3 events per day to 16.7)

Acute cardiovascular disease (a 2% reduction from 50 events per day to 48.9)

Depression (a 4% reduction from 44.6 to 42.7)

Psychiatric conditions (a 6% reduction from 3.5 to 3.3)

Sleep disorders (an 8% reduction from 5.4 to 4.9)

Extra Sleep and Morning Sun May Protect Public Health

England’s autumn clock change (‘Fall Back’ shift) actually shows notable reduction in clinical visits for, based on a new study published in’s Christmas issue.(However, the ‘on these heart and mental conditions.While Daylight Saving Time (DST) affects a billion people worldwide, the study reveals the variations between the seasons and its effects on health service usage.Yet some studies (mainly outside the UK) have suggested that the clock changes, particularly the spring clock change, have a detrimental effect on health, leading to calls for them to be abolished.To obtain a clearer picture,Their findings are based on linked primary and secondary care records for 683,809 people with at least one of eight health events in the weeks surrounding the spring or autumn clock changes from 2008 to 2019.The health events analysed werein primary or secondary care or a psychiatric condition in accident and emergency.The mean daily number of events (per year, per region) in the first week after the clock changes were compared with those in the control period (four weeks before the changes and weeks 2-4 after).In the week after the autumn clock change, five health conditions had fewer events:Little evidence was found of reductions in eating disorder diagnoses, road traffic injuries, or self-harm or of changes after the spring clock change.This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the authors note that health records contain only events for which the individual seeks medical help, and the date that a health event is recorded by a clinician, which is not necessarily the date of symptom onset.However, they say the results are based on 12 years of broadly representative general practice and hospital data,than previous studies.They suggest that the extra sleep over the Autumn clock change and the abrupt increase in morning sunlight exposure after the transition may be beneficial to health.And they conclude: “that we observed after the autumn clock change.”Source-Eurekalert