Why Women Experience Chronic Pain Longer: The Role of Testosterone

Testosterone-driven immune cells resolve pain faster in men than women, explaining the biological gender gap in chronic pain.

Monocyte-derived IL-10 drives sex differences in pain duration



The discovery of anwas made by new research from the Michigan State University, published inThe findings open doors for new.(These findings, funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, could mean those immune cells can be manipulated into producing more signals to calm pain.While a new treatment is likely decades away, Laumet hopes this research could one day help millions of people experience relief with non-opioid treatments — and“The difference in pain between men and women has a biological basis,” Laumet said. “It’s not in your head, and you’re not soft. It’s in your immune system.”But for those with chronic pain, the sensors may be activated with mild stimulation, or even no stimulation at all.Doctors still rely on patients rating their pain on a scale of one to 10. The problem is everyone experiences pain differently. So, when more women than men complain of long-lasting or chronic pain, the difference is often chocked up to perception or reporting.Laumet has devoted his lab to studying pain for six years. His team was researching a small pilot project when they noticed higher levels of interleukin-10, or IL-10, in males.When the second test again showed higher levels of the substance that signals to neurons to shut down pain, they realized they were onto something.“That was the turning point for me,” Sim said. “I feel extremely fortunate that we trusted those early, uncertain findings and chose to pursue them further.”Laumet’s lab dove into the research using a sophisticated technique called high-dimensional spectral flow cytometry. They learned thatLaumet’s team found that IL-10-producing-monocytes were much more active in males than females. When they blocked male sex hormones, they received the opposite result.“This study shows that pain resolution is not a passive process,” Laumet said. “It is an active, immune-driven one.” Laumet’s team performed at least five types of tests on mouse models to make sure what they saw wasn’t an anomaly. Each time, the results were the same.That’s when he reached out to Sarah Linnsteadt, a colleague at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who was studying the psychological outcomes of people in car accidents. Her research showed a similar pattern —. The next step is to investigate how treatments could target this pathway and boost IL-10 production.These treatments could help pain resolve faster instead of just blocking pain signals. “Future researchers can build on this work,” Laumet said. “This opens.”Source-Eurekalert