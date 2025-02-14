Why We Crave Dessert: The Brain`s Sugar Obsession

Study reveals POMC neurons trigger dessert cravings by releasing ß-endorphin, increasing sugar intake even when full and interfere with obesity treatment.
‘Dessert Stomach’ is the sensation of wanting to eat sweets after a meal. A new study finds that a group of nerve cells called the pro-opiomelanocoritn (POMC) neurons are responsible for creating this sensation. The mice study revealed that completely satiated mice still ate desserts. The POMC neurons in the brain became active when the mice were given sugar increasing their appetite.
Why Do We Crave Sugar Even When Full?When mice are full and eat sugar, these nerve cells not only release signaling molecules that stimulate satiety but also one of the body's opiates: ß-endorphin. This acts on other nerve cells with opiate receptors and triggers a feeling of reward, that causes the mice to eat sugar even beyond fullness.
This opioid pathway in the brain was specifically activated when the mice ate additional sugar, but not when they ate normal or fatty food. When the researchers blocked this pathway, the mice refrained from eating additional sugar. This effect was only observed in full animals. In hungry mice, the inhibition of ß-endorphin release had no effect.
Interestingly, this mechanism was already activated when the mice perceived the sugar before eating it. In addition, the opiate was also released in the brains of mice that had never eaten sugar before. As soon as the first sugar solution entered the mice's mouths, ß-endorphin was released in the "dessert stomach region", which was further strengthened by additional sugar consumption.
Sugar’s Impact on the Brain and ObesityThe scientists also carried out brain scans on volunteers who received a sugar solution through a tube. They found that the same region of the brain reacted to the sugar in humans. In this region, as in mice, there are many opiate receptors close to satiety neurons.
"From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense: sugar is rare in nature, but provides quick energy. The brain is programmed to control the intake of sugar whenever it is available," explains Henning Fenselau, research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research and head of the study.
