About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why We Crave Dessert: The Brain's Sugar Obsession

by Swethapriya Sampath on Feb 14 2025 1:28 PM

Study reveals POMC neurons trigger dessert cravings by releasing ß-endorphin, increasing sugar intake even when full and interfere with obesity treatment.

Why We Crave Dessert: The Brain`s Sugar Obsession
‘Dessert Stomach’ is the sensation of wanting to eat sweets after a meal. A new study finds that a group of nerve cells called the pro-opiomelanocoritn (POMC) neurons are responsible for creating this sensation.
The mice study revealed that completely satiated mice still ate desserts. The POMC neurons in the brain became active when the mice were given sugar increasing their appetite.

Glycemic Index Calculator
Glycemic Index Calculator
Low GI food helps in managing diabetes and body weight. Check out our GI calculator to chalk out the most appropriate diet plan.

Why Do We Crave Sugar Even When Full?

When mice are full and eat sugar, these nerve cells not only release signaling molecules that stimulate satiety but also one of the body's opiates: ß-endorphin. This acts on other nerve cells with opiate receptors and triggers a feeling of reward, that causes the mice to eat sugar even beyond fullness.

This opioid pathway in the brain was specifically activated when the mice ate additional sugar, but not when they ate normal or fatty food. When the researchers blocked this pathway, the mice refrained from eating additional sugar. This effect was only observed in full animals. In hungry mice, the inhibition of ß-endorphin release had no effect.

Interestingly, this mechanism was already activated when the mice perceived the sugar before eating it. In addition, the opiate was also released in the brains of mice that had never eaten sugar before. As soon as the first sugar solution entered the mice's mouths, ß-endorphin was released in the "dessert stomach region", which was further strengthened by additional sugar consumption.

Why Your Daily Dessert Habit Needs a Rethink
Why Your Daily Dessert Habit Needs a Rethink
Craving desserts after dinner? Is it harming your health? Uncover the surprising answers and discover healthier alternatives now!

Sugar’s Impact on the Brain and Obesity

The scientists also carried out brain scans on volunteers who received a sugar solution through a tube. They found that the same region of the brain reacted to the sugar in humans. In this region, as in mice, there are many opiate receptors close to satiety neurons.

"From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense: sugar is rare in nature, but provides quick energy. The brain is programmed to control the intake of sugar whenever it is available," explains Henning Fenselau, research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research and head of the study.

Advertisement
Eating Dessert Before Food Might Help You Eat Less
Eating Dessert Before Food Might Help You Eat Less
Eating desserts prior to meal can help you control your diet. It entirely depends on one’s willpower and determination to avoid food.
The research group's findings could also be important for the treatment of obesity. "There are already drugs that block opiate receptors in the brain, but the weight loss is less than with appetite-suppressant injections. We believe that a combination with them or with other therapies could be very useful. However, we need to investigate this further," says Fenselau.



Advertisement
Some Easy DIY No-Calorie Dessert Recipes
Some Easy DIY No-Calorie Dessert Recipes
Here are some easy DIY no-calorie dessert recipes provided by Abhay Sharma, COO of Menchie's which will are both healthy and tasty.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional