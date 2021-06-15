by Hannah Joy on  June 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM Women Health News
Why Use a Menstrual Cup?
In India, over 36% of 336 million menstruating women use disposable sanitary napkins and the napkins end up in the landfills, clogging water bodies causing endless pollution. However, using the menstrual cup helps cut down on sanitary waste creation.

It is no secret that with changing times our problems change shape and so do our needs. While earlier menstrual hygiene issue was mainly seen as a quest to hygienically secure menstrual flow, people have now come to realize that there are many more problems surrounding it.

Upon asking the importance of menstrual cup, Deep Bajaj, CEO and Co-Founder of Sirona Hygiene, said, "In a world where women had been relying on old cloth rags, disposable plastic-based pads monopolized the menstrual hygiene landscape for offering clean protection, and an easy lifestyle. Yet, their usage over the years has opened a can of worms. For the individuals using them, they cause rashes, leakage and restrict their physical activity. For the world, they create piles of waste.


Thirty six percent of 336 million menstruating women in India use disposable sanitary napkins, according to Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI). This totals 121 million women, generating around 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins that end up in the landfills, clogging water bodies and causing endless pollution."

Thankfully, we have more options today. Reusable menstrual cup give more benefits than all others combined! Made of medical-grade silicone, it is safe to use for menstruating women and girls of different ages alike and doesn't cause allergies. Since it is internally worn, that is, inserted inside the vaginal cavity, it collects menstrual blood at the source for up to 8 hours and thus avoids constant damp contact with the skin, reducing chances of skin infections and rashes.

"When inserted, the menstrual cup pops open, creating a vacuum seal to eliminate the chances of leakage. It therefore gives you the freedom to indulge in physical activities like swimming and other sports. Moreover, one menstrual cup lasts for up to 10 years depending on the water quality. For its maintenance, all it needs are a few washes during the flow between removal and insertion and sterilization before and after the periods.

Using the menstrual cup thus results in significantly cutting down on sanitary waste creation. Being reusable, the cup also proves to be lighter on the pocket in the long run! It is healthier, economical and eco-friendly, and thus, a clear winner among all period alternatives today."

Like any new solution, menstrual cups have been eyed with suspicion arising from myths, long held biases and misconceptions.

Social groups, government and corporations have been playing an important role in spreading awareness in this regard by clearing people's doubts about menstrual cups. Empowered with the right knowledge, more women are switching to menstrual cups.



Source: IANS

