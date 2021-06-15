Why Use a Menstrual Cup?

‘Menstrual cups are reusable, easy to carry, economical and eco-friendly. Also, using the menstrual cups help reduce sanitary waste creation.’

Thirty six percent of 336 million menstruating women in India use disposable sanitary napkins, according to Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI). This totals 121 million women, generating around 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins that end up in the landfills, clogging water bodies and causing endless pollution."Thankfully, we have more options today. Reusable menstrual cup give more benefits than all others combined! Made of medical-grade silicone, it is safe to use for menstruating women and girls of different ages alike and doesn't cause allergies. Since it is internally worn, that is, inserted inside the vaginal cavity, it collects menstrual blood at the source for up to 8 hours and thus avoids constant damp contact with the skin, reducing chances of skin infections and rashes.Like any new solution, menstrual cups have been eyed with suspicion arising from myths, long held biases and misconceptions.Social groups, government and corporations have been playing an important role in spreading awareness in this regard by clearing people's doubts about menstrual cups. Empowered with the right knowledge, more women are switching to menstrual cups.Source: IANS