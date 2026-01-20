REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Why Targeting the Caspase-2 Enzyme is a Recipe for Liver Cancer

by Manjubashini on Jan 20 2026 10:47 AM

Understand why disabling the liver’s cleanup crew is a perilous approach for treating fatty liver by triggering liver cancer risk.

Why Targeting the Caspase-2 Enzyme is a Recipe for Liver Cancer
Targeting and stifling the special enzyme, known as ‘Caspase-2,’ (a protective protein layer that safeguards the liver from bad cells) in fatty liver disease treatment may secretly raise the risk of liver tumor growth or liver cancer over time.
The revelation was made by new research from Adelaide University, and the study was published in Science Advances.(1 Trusted Source
Caspase-2 deficiency drives pathogenic liver polyploidy and increases age-associated hepatocellular carcinoma in mice

Go to source)

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other ...

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Friend or foe? The Caspase-2 paradox: Suppressing liver’s quality control enzyme may lead to chronic inflammation, increasing the #liver_tumor risk over time. Scientists warn against this dangerous strategy for treating #fatty_liver. #liverhealth #fattyliverdisease #livercancer #cancer_warning

Researchers highlight that turning off this protective switch may backfire due to the increase in chronic inflammation and liver scarring. The progression of such liver condition subsequently elevates the dangers of liver cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma as patients age.

The findings emphasize a serious need for caution in drug development, as disabling caspase-2 enzyme pathway may contribute to long-term malignancy.

Understanding the Link Between Caspase-2 Enzyme and a Fourfold Increase in Cancer Risk

“Liver cells normally have extra copies of genetic material– known as polyploidy – and while this feature can help the liver cope with stress, our study shows that without the enzyme Caspase-2, abnormally high levels of polyploidy in the liver can be damaging,” Dr. Dorstyn said.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
Using genetically modified mouse models, the researchers found that in mice lacking the enzyme, or had a version of it that no longer worked, liver cells were abnormally large with excessive amount of genetic and cellular damage.

“Over time, these mice developed chronic liver inflammation and characteristics of hepatitis-like liver disease including, scarring, oxidative damage and a type of cell death linked to inflammation. As the animals aged, they were much more likely to develop liver cancer.”

Why Fatty Liver Patients Struggle With Lifestyle Changes?
Why Fatty Liver Patients Struggle With Lifestyle Changes?
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients have a surprising three-fold increase in personality disorders.

Blocking Caspase-2 May Prevent Fatty Liver Today but Fuel Tumors Tomorrow

Ageing mice lacking functional Caspase-2 enzyme developed spontaneous liver tumours at much higher rates than normal mice, with up to four times the incidence of liver cancer, characteristic of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Dr. Dorstyn said the findings also overturn assumptions that inhibiting Caspase-2 is universally beneficial.

Fatty Liver: Don't Kill Your Healthy Liver
Fatty Liver: Don't Kill Your Healthy Liver
A healthy liver contains a small amount of fat. It becomes a problem when fat reaches 5% to 10% of your liver's weight.
While inhibiting this enzyme can be protective in young animals or may help prevent fatty liver disease in the short term, our study shows that its long-term loss is clearly detrimental.”

“Our study demonstrates that Caspase-2 is essential for removing damaged and abnormal liver cells as we age. Without it, these cells accumulate, and can become cancerous, while also creating an environment that predisposes the liver to cancer.”

Senior author Professor Sharad Kumar said the research has important implications for drug development.

There has been significant interest in targeting Caspase-2 to treat metabolic liver disease and reduce liver cancer risk,” Prof. Kumar said.

“Our data shows that this approach could have serious unintended consequences later in life, increasing susceptibility to chronic liver inflammation, fibrosis and cancer.”

Reference:
  1. Caspase- 2 deficiency drives pathogenic liver polyploidy and increases age- associated hepatocellular carcinoma in mice - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aeb2571)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

⬆️