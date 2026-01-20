Why Targeting the Caspase-2 Enzyme is a Recipe for Liver Cancer

Understand why disabling the liver’s cleanup crew is a perilous approach for treating fatty liver by triggering liver cancer risk.
Targeting and stifling the special enzyme, known as ‘Caspase-2,’ (a protective protein layer that safeguards the liver from bad cells) in fatty liver disease treatment may secretly raise the risk of liver tumor growth or liver cancer over time. The revelation was made by new research from Adelaide University, and the study was published in Science Advances.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Caspase-2 deficiency drives pathogenic liver polyploidy and increases age-associated hepatocellular carcinoma in mice
Go to source)
Researchers highlight that turning off this protective switch may backfire due to the increase in chronic inflammation and liver scarring. The progression of such liver condition subsequently elevates the dangers of liver cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma as patients age.
The findings emphasize a serious need for caution in drug development, as disabling caspase-2 enzyme pathway may contribute to long-term malignancy.
Understanding the Link Between Caspase-2 Enzyme and a Fourfold Increase in Cancer Risk“Liver cells normally have extra copies of genetic material– known as polyploidy – and while this feature can help the liver cope with stress, our study shows that without the enzyme Caspase-2, abnormally high levels of polyploidy in the liver can be damaging,” Dr. Dorstyn said.
Using genetically modified mouse models, the researchers found that in mice lacking the enzyme, or had a version of it that no longer worked, liver cells were abnormally large with excessive amount of genetic and cellular damage.
“Over time, these mice developed chronic liver inflammation and characteristics of hepatitis-like liver disease including, scarring, oxidative damage and a type of cell death linked to inflammation. As the animals aged, they were much more likely to develop liver cancer.”
Blocking Caspase-2 May Prevent Fatty Liver Today but Fuel Tumors TomorrowAgeing mice lacking functional Caspase-2 enzyme developed spontaneous liver tumours at much higher rates than normal mice, with up to four times the incidence of liver cancer, characteristic of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Dr. Dorstyn said the findings also overturn assumptions that inhibiting Caspase-2 is universally beneficial.
“Our study demonstrates that Caspase-2 is essential for removing damaged and abnormal liver cells as we age. Without it, these cells accumulate, and can become cancerous, while also creating an environment that predisposes the liver to cancer.”
Senior author Professor Sharad Kumar said the research has important implications for drug development.
“There has been significant interest in targeting Caspase-2 to treat metabolic liver disease and reduce liver cancer risk,” Prof. Kumar said.
“Our data shows that this approach could have serious unintended consequences later in life, increasing susceptibility to chronic liver inflammation, fibrosis and cancer.”
