May 29, 2021
Why Some People Derive More Benefits from Exercise?
Exercise is important for maintaining physical fitness and contribute to maintain a healthy weight, healthy bone density and muscle strength for a physiological well-being have different effects in different people.

Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre (BIDMC) highlights the importance of individual's baseline clinical profile predict significant fitness benefit from particular exercises.

the study measures the blood levels of approximately 5,000 proteins in 650 sedentary adults before and after a 20-week endurance exercise program because exercise stimulates the secretion of chemicals into circulation can affect distant organs.


there was minimal overlap between the protein profiles of baseline VO2max and its response to the exercise training intervention helped the research team to develop a protein score to improve their ability to predict an individual's trainability, or change in VO2max.

"We now have a detailed list of new blood compounds that further inform our understanding of the biology of fitness and exercise adaptation, and predict individual responses to a given exercise regimen," said Gerszten, who is also the Director of the Program in Personal Genomics and Cardiometabolic Disease at BIDMC.

In another separate community-based study the scientists discover some of these proteins were linked to an elevated risk of early death, highlighting the link between cardiorespiratory fitness and long-term health outcomes.

All these findings can help in future to explore potential interventions and provides an important step in individualizing exercise as a therapy.



Source: Medindia

