Why Rectal Cancer Is a Growing Crisis for Young Adults

Why are rectal cancer deaths rising faster than colon cancer in adults under 45, and what symptoms should younger patients watch for?

Colorectal Cancer Rising Among Younger Adults, With Rectal Cases Driving Concern

Experts Urge Earlier Screening and Symptom Awareness as Rectal Cancer Rises in Young Adults

Rectal cancer - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/rectal-cancer/symptoms-causes/syc-20352884)

If you are under 45 and experiencing digestive symptoms, doctors say you should not ignore them.at a pace that far outstrips colon cancer mortality, raising urgent questions about early detection. Researchers presenting at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026 are calling on primary care physicians to investigate warning signs in younger patients without delay. ( )"Colorectal cancer is no longer considered predominantly a disease of older adults,” said Mythili Menon Pathiyil, gastroenterology fellow at SUNY Upstate Medical University and lead author of the study. “Rectal cancer, especially, is becoming a growing problem in younger individuals, and we need to act early to reverse this trend.”Researchers analyzed U.S. death records from 1999 to 2023 for adults aged 20–44 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WONDER database, calculating annual changes in mortality rates by sex, race and ethnicity, region, and age group. They then applied a machine learning model known as ARIMA to project trends through 2035, assuming current patterns continue unchanged.The analysis foundthan colon cancer across every demographic.Among adults ages 35–44, the core of the millennial generation, rectal cancer mortality is projected to escalate through 2035, even as colon cancer mortality in the same age group rises more slowly.with Hispanic adults experiencing the fastest-growing mortality rates of any demographic group.Pathiyil said the findings support rethinking screening strategies, including greater use of flexible sigmoidoscopy to detect rectal cancers, and promoting increased awareness. She said young adults and primary care providers should pay more attention to symptoms like rectal bleeding and changes in bowel habits, which are often written off as hemorrhoids or other ailments in younger patients.“It’s less about just changing guidelines overnight and more about changing how we think about it, recognizing that colorectal cancer in young adults is no longer rare, and it needs earlier attention,” Pathiyil said.Pathiyil said she undertook the study because she saw aShe said other research has shown that older patients begin treatment within a month of symptom onset, while it took seven months from the first symptoms to treatment for young adults, a crucial delay.“Our study shows that rectal cancer is driving much of the increase in colorectal cancers, and it's most likely to worsen over time if we don't change what we are doing right now,” Pathiyil said.Source-Eurekalert