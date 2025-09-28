About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Preventable Risks Are Fueling a Steep Rise in Kidney Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 28 2025 10:19 PM

Around 5–8% of kidney cancers are hereditary, commonly connected to mutations in certain genes passed through families.

Why Preventable Risks Are Fueling a Steep Rise in Kidney Cancer
Preventable lifestyle risks—such as obesity, smoking, sedentary habits, diabetes, and hypertension—are predicted to drive a significant global surge in kidney cancer, with cases expected to double over the next 25 years, according to a new study published in European Urology. (1 Trusted Source
Epidemiology of Renal Cancer: Incidence, Mortality, Survival, Genetic Predisposition, and Risk Factors

Go to source)

The Looming Global Kidney Cancer Crisis

In 2022, nearly 435,000 new kidney cancer cases and 156,000 deaths were recorded worldwide.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors
Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors
Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure that uses electrical energy and heat to destroy cancer cells. Know more about the benefits and risks of RFA.
Researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center were part of an international team that found if current trends continue, those numbers could potentially double by 2050.

Kidney cancer is a growing global health problem, and both clinicians and policymakers need to prepare for this steep rise,” said senior author Alexander Kutikov, MD, FACS, Chair of the Department of Urology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. “This review is a reference point for the field, summarizing what we know about kidney cancer incidence, survival, genetics, and risk factors.”

Disparities, Genetics, and Lifestyle: The Core Factors of Kidney Cancer Risk

Key findings from the review include:
  • Survival Disparities: Five-year survival rates vary from 40% to 75%, depending on geography and access to care. Wealthier regions see improved survival due to earlier detection through routine imaging and greater access to surgery, systemic therapies, and radiation treatments.
  • Genetic Risk: Genetic testing is recommended for individuals diagnosed at a young age, patients with cancer in both kidneys, and those with a family history of the disease.
  • Modifiable Risk Factors: More than half of kidney cancer cases worldwide can be attributed to preventable factors including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, smoking, environmental exposures, and lack of physical exercise.
  • Prevention: Lifestyle changes such as weight control, blood pressure and blood sugar management, and smoking cessation can significantly lower risk.
“Lifestyle changes like weight control, blood pressure and blood sugar management, and especially smoking cessation, can significantly lower risk,” said Kutikov. “These are prevention strategies that can make a real difference.”

Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.
References:
  1. Epidemiology of Renal Cancer: Incidence, Mortality, Survival, Genetic Predisposition, and Risk Factors - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0302283825003458)
Source-Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Kidney cancer also called renal cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in both men and women. Kidney cancer mostly affects people above 65 years of age. There are four types of kidney cancer namely renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell ...
Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation
Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation
Animation showing Pyeloplasty surgical operation to relieve obstruction of the pelvi-ureteric junction of the kidney.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All