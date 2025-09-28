Why Preventable Risks Are Fueling a Steep Rise in Kidney Cancer

Around 5–8% of kidney cancers are hereditary, commonly connected to mutations in certain genes passed through families.

Disparities, Genetics, and Lifestyle: The Core Factors of Kidney Cancer Risk

Survival Disparities: Five-year survival rates vary from 40% to 75%, depending on geography and access to care. Wealthier regions see improved survival due to earlier detection through routine imaging and greater access to surgery, systemic therapies, and radiation treatments.

Genetic Risk: Genetic testing is recommended for individuals diagnosed at a young age, patients with cancer in both kidneys, and those with a family history of the disease.

is recommended for individuals diagnosed at a young age, and those with a family history of the disease. Modifiable Risk Factors: More than half of kidney cancer cases worldwide can be attributed to preventable factors including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, smoking, environmental exposures, and lack of physical exercise.

Prevention: Lifestyle changes such as weight control, blood pressure and blood sugar management, and smoking cessation can significantly lower risk.

