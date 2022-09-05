Why Pandemic Has A Devastating Effect On Elderly

Advertisement

COVID-19 Among Elderly

This genetically predetermined limit on your immune system may be the key to why Covid-19 has such a devastating effect on the elderly, said research professor James Anderson, in the paper published indetailing a model linking ageing, Covid and mortality."When DNA splits in cell division, the end cap, called a telomere, gets a little shorter with each division," explained Anderson."After a series of replications of a cell, it gets too short and stops further division. Not all cells or all animals have this limit, but immune cells in humans have this cell life," he added.The average person's immune system coasts along pretty well despite this limit until about 50 years old. That's when enough core immune cells, called T cells, have shortened telomeres and cannot quickly clone themselves through cellular division in big enough numbers to attack and clear the Covid virus, which has the trait of sharply reducing immune cell numbers, Anderson said.Importantly, he added, telomere lengths are inherited from parents. Consequently, there are some differences in these lengths between people at every age as well as how old a person becomes before these lengths are mostly used up."Depending on your parents and very little on how you live, your longevity or, as our paper claims, your response to Covid-19 is a function of who you were when you were born, which is kind of a big deal."To build this model the researchers used publicly available data on Covid mortality from the Center for Disease Control and US Census Bureau and studies on telomeres, many of which were published by the co-authors over the past two decades.Source: IANS