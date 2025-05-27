Why Muscle Quality Could Be the Missing Link in Early Dementia Detection

Muscle loss from sarcopenia may be an early warning sign of cognitive decline and dementia risk.
Over the past decade, growing evidence has linked skeletal muscle health to cognitive disorders, with sarcopenia—age-related muscle loss—emerging as a potential risk factor for dementia. While most research has focused on older adults or those already showing cognitive decline, little is known about this connection in broader populations, particularly middle-aged individuals who may benefit most from early intervention. To address this gap, researchers from Doshisha University and NHO Kyoto Medical Center, led by Dr. Kentaro Ikeue, conducted a cross-sectional study of 263 adults over 40 in Japan. Published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, the study examined which measures of muscle mass, quality, and strength most strongly correlate with cognitive decline.
Sarcopenia Indices and Their Link to Cognitive FunctionThe key sarcopenia-related indices explored included appendicular skeletal muscle mass (ASM) by height, ASM by body mass index, handgrip strength (HGS), HGS by upper extremity skeletal muscle mass, and phase angle (PhA). To clarify, this last one refers to a bioelectrical impedance measurement that reflects cellular integrity and muscle quality. The researchers analyzed how these indices correlated with cognitive function, assessed using the Japanese version of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA-J). This comprehensive tool evaluates multiple cognitive domains, including memory, attention, language, and executive function.
Interestingly, PhA emerged as the most significant measure. “We found that a higher phase angle is associated with a lower risk of mild cognitive impairment in women,” explained Dr. Ikeue, “Additionally, a higher phase angle was linked to better memory in both men and women, which is particularly noteworthy since memory decline is often the earliest manifestation of cognitive impairment.”
The researchers noted interesting sex-based differences in their findings. While PhA correlated with multiple cognitive domains in women—including memory, language, executive function, and attention—it was primarily associated with memory function in men. This suggests that the relationship between muscle quality and cognitive function may follow different patterns in men and women, possibly influenced by hormonal differences or other sex-specific factors.
According to the research team, measuring phase angle, which is quick and convenient, could become a standard component of annual health examinations, providing valuable early warning signs for various disorders. “Our findings suggest that phase angle is not only useful for assessing sarcopenia but also serves as a potential marker for early cognitive decline,” noted Dr. Ikeue.
By helping identify individuals with declining muscle quality, healthcare providers might be able to initiate interventions—such as targeted exercise programs or nutritional strategies—before cognitive symptoms emerge. “Adopting personal behaviors aimed at improving muscle quality may serve as a preventative measure against dementia, especially in women,” added Dr. Ikeue, “Thus, our study contributes to the development of innovative strategies to prevent both sarcopenia and dementia within the general population.”
