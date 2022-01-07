About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why Mosquitoes are Attracted to Only Some People?

by Hannah Joy on July 1, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Why Mosquitoes are Attracted to Only Some People?

Zika and dengue fever viruses alter the scent of humans and mice and that is why mosquitoes are attracted to the sent of only some people, reveals a new study published in the issue of Cell.

The altered scent attracts mosquitoes, which bite the host, drink their infected blood and then carry the virus to its next victim.

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine


Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.
Advertisement


Dengue is spread by mosquitoes in tropical areas around the world, and occasionally in subtropical areas such as the southeastern US. It causes fever, rash, and painful aches, and sometimes hemorrhage and death.

More than 50 million dengue cases occur every year, and about 20,000 deaths, most of them in children, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease.
New Dengue Virus in India

New Dengue Virus in India


A new dengue virus has been confirmed in India. The Asian genotype of DENV-1 was seen only in Tamil Nadu in 2012 and Kerala in 2013.
Advertisement

Zika is another mosquito-spread viral disease in the same family as dengue. Although it is uncommon for Zika to cause serious disease in adults, a recent outbreak in South America caused serious birth defects in the unborn children of infected pregnant women. Yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, and West Nile are also members of this virus family.

These viruses require ongoing infections in animal hosts as well as mosquitoes in order to spread. If either of these are missing—if all the susceptible hosts clear the virus, or all the mosquitoes die—the virus disappears. For example, during the yellow fever outbreak in Philadelphia in 1793, the coming of the fall frosts killed the local mosquitoes, and the outbreak ended.

In tropical climates without killing frosts, there are always mosquitoes; the virus just needs one to bite an infected host animal in order to spread. Zika and dengue viruses seem to have developed a sneaky way of increasing the odds.

Why Some People Are Tastier To Mosquitoes Than Others?

A team of researchers from UConn Health, Tsinghua University in Beijing, the Institute of Infectious Diseases in Shenzhen, the Ruili Hospital of Chinese Medicine and Dai Medicine, the Yunnan Tropical and Subtropical Animal Virus Disease Laboratory, and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suspected that dengue and Zika might be manipulating the hosts in some way to attract mosquitoes. Both malaria and general inflammation can change people's scents. Viral infection by dengue and Zika, they thought, might do the same thing.

First, the team tested whether mosquitoes showed a preference for infected mice. And indeed, when mosquitoes were offered a choice of healthy mice or mice sick with dengue, the mosquitoes were more attracted to the dengue-infected mice.

Then they analyzed the smelly molecules on the skin of infected and healthy mice. They identified several molecules that were more common in infected animals and tested them individually. They applied them both to clean mice, and to the hands of human volunteers, and found that one odoriferous molecule, acetophenone, was especially attractive to mosquitoes. Skin odorants collected from human dengue patients showed the same thing: more attractive to mosquitoes and more acetophenone production.

Acetophenone is made by some Bacillus bacteria that grow on human (and mouse) skin. Normally skin produces an antimicrobial peptide that keeps Bacillus populations in check. But it turns out that when mice are infected with dengue and Zika, they don't produce as much of the antimicrobial peptide, and the Bacillus grows faster.

"The virus can manipulate the hosts' skin microbiome to attract more mosquitoes to spread faster!" says Penghua Wang, an immunologist at UConn Health and one of the study authors. The findings could explain how mosquito viruses manage to persist for such a long time.

Wang and his co-authors also tested a potential preventative. They gave mice with dengue fever a type of vitamin A derivative, isotretinoin, known to increase the production of the skin's antimicrobial peptide. The isotretinoin-treated mice gave off less acetophenone, reducing their attractiveness to mosquitoes and potentially reducing the risk of infecting others with the virus.

Wang says the next step is to analyze more human patients with dengue and Zika to see if the skin odor-microbiome connection is generally true in real-world conditions and to see if isotretinoin reduces acetophenone production in sick humans as well as it does in sick mice.



Source: Eurekalert
Watch Out: Anemia can Spread Deadly Dengue Virus

Watch Out: Anemia can Spread Deadly Dengue Virus


Dengue virus transmission is more likely when mosquitoes feed on the blood of infected persons who are anemic and iron deficient. Thus, iron supplementation in dengue-prone areas might help reduce the transmission of the deadly mosquito disease.
Advertisement

Zika Virus: The New Treatment For Brain Tumor

Zika Virus: The New Treatment For Brain Tumor


When infected with Zika virus, brain tumor cells form metabolites such as digoxin, a molecule that kills glioblastoma (brain cancer) cells.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Indian Medical Journals Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE