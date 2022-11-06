Why More Young Girls in the US are Starting Earlier Than Ever Before?

Puberty in Girls Starting Earlier

The phenomenon was first detected by Marcia Herman-Giddens, a public health expert at the University of North Carolina when she began to gather data on more than 17,000 girls in the mid-1990s.She found that the average age of puberty was dropping, falling to 10 years old, with some girls developing as early as six. Her findings spurred continued research into the topic, with experts across many fields investigating what caused this shift and its long-term effects.Both the causes and effects of precocious puberty, when a child undergoes the process too early, are wide-reaching and can not just be explained with a simple, one-size-fits-all solution.Instead, the age of puberty shifting forward could be the result of a variety of factors. And the after-effects it can have on a girl's life can be wide-reaching, the report.Source: IANS