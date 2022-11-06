About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why More Young Girls in the US are Starting Earlier Than Ever Before?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Why More Young Girls in the US are Starting Earlier Than Ever Before?

In the United States, young girls are reaching puberty earlier than in the past. While the causes remain anonymous, experts fear that it might have detrimental consequences for young women's mental and physical health.

Experts said that the US' growing obesity crisis could be the root cause, blaming poor diets for pushing up puberty. Others think violent childhoods could cause it, and there is also the theory that it is linked to an imbalance of certain hormones.

Precocious Puberty

Precocious Puberty


The period of maturation of sexual and physical characteristics is known as puberty and when these bodily changes happen before time it is known as 'precocious puberty'.
Advertisement


There are also the negative long-term downsides, like an association between early puberty and developing cancer, which remains unexplained for now, and the traumatic experiences caused by a young girl growing up just a little too quickly.

Puberty in Girls Starting Earlier

The phenomenon was first detected by Marcia Herman-Giddens, a public health expert at the University of North Carolina when she began to gather data on more than 17,000 girls in the mid-1990s.
Puberty

Puberty


Puberty is a stage of biological transition from a child to adulthood. This is the time when the body undergoes a metabolic shift into adulthood.
Advertisement

She found that the average age of puberty was dropping, falling to 10 years old, with some girls developing as early as six. Her findings spurred continued research into the topic, with experts across many fields investigating what caused this shift and its long-term effects.

Both the causes and effects of precocious puberty, when a child undergoes the process too early, are wide-reaching and can not just be explained with a simple, one-size-fits-all solution.

Instead, the age of puberty shifting forward could be the result of a variety of factors. And the after-effects it can have on a girl's life can be wide-reaching, the report.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Puberty

Test Your Knowledge on Puberty


Puberty - The Transition From Child to Adult Puberty is the phase when physical changes take place in the body signifying the transition from childhood to adulthood. The body starts producing chemicals called hormones that cause changes to occur in various parts of the body during puberty. Test your knowledge and learn more about puberty.
Advertisement

New Neurobiological Processes Occurring During Puberty

New Neurobiological Processes Occurring During Puberty


New findings suggest optimal teaching tactics and should adapt to reflect brain differences that trigger sex differences in learning and memory.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Indian Medical Journals The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close