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Why Modern Temptations Target Your Diabetes Genes

by Manjubashini on Mar 26 2026 1:01 PM

Unhealthy diet and inactivity trigger type 2 diabetes more easily in those with high genetic risk than in the 1980s.

Why Modern Temptations Target Your Diabetes Genes
Type 2 diabetes is often linked to a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. Still, genetic predisposition plays a critical role. The findings were based on new research published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.(1 Trusted Source
Temporal changes and genetic susceptibility to type 2 diabetes (1984-2019; HUNT): a longitudinal, population-based study

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Lead researcher Vera Vik Bjarkø from Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU’s) Department of Public Health and Nursing notes that individuals with a high genetic risk are now developing the disease more frequently than in the past (1980s).

While genetic risks make some people significantly more vulnerable to type 2 diabetes, modern temptations including poor diet, and passive lifestyle habits trigger these DNA vulnerabilities more aggressively today than in the 1980s.

The study highlights how our current environment manipulates genetic risk, making diabetes prevention essential for those with a family history.


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Is Your DNA More Vulnerable to Type 2 Diabetes Today Than in 1984?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition where the body cannot properly use insulin or produce enough of it, leading to high blood sugar. Often linked to lifestyle and genetics, it can cause serious health issues over time if not managed through diet, exercise or medication.

The study included data from more than 86,000 people with almost 200,000 measurements. The data were taken from The HUNT Study (the Trøndelag Health Study), in which data collection began as early as 1984.

We see that the difference in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes between people with high and low genetic predisposition to the disease increased from the 1980s to the 2010s,” explained Bjarkø.

But why are more people with a high genetic predisposition developing type 2 diabetes than before? “We believe it is possible to view this as closely linked to societal changes,” said Bjarkø.


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How Have Societal Changes Increased Genetic Vulnerability to Diabetes?

We are surrounded by many more temptations than before, both when it comes to diet and sedentary leisure activities. In 1984, many Norwegians still had only one TV channel, mobile phones weighed several kilos and tablets were science fiction.

Many of us ate unhealthily then as well, but Norwegians were in no way surrounded by as many tempting and easy-access calories as today. Most people were not as well off financially either, and snacks and sweets were more often reserved for the weekend.

“Our interpretation of the findings is that people with a high genetic risk are especially vulnerable in a society that may be more conducive to developing diabetes,” explained Bjarkø.


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Some People are Less Susceptible to Diabetes Despite Obesity

People with a high genetic predisposition are most affected, whereas for individuals with a low genetic predisposition, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes remained consistently low throughout this long period.

“It seems that people with a low genetic risk are largely protected from these kinds of factors. We simply don’t know that much about exactly how our genes influence this. But it is likely that some people have strong genetic protection against diabetes.”

“Some individuals may have a low genetic susceptibility to obesity, while others may have mechanisms that prevent them from developing diabetes even when severe obesity or other risk factors are involved,” Bjarkø said.

Reference:
  1. Temporal changes and genetic susceptibility to type 2 diabetes (1984–2019; HUNT): a longitudinal, population-based study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(25)00322-5/abstract)


Source-Eurekalert

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Modern social habits like #diet and #lifestyle have changed since the 1980s, provoking #type2diabetes more in those with high #geneticrisk. Surprisingly, some stay protected despite #obesity due to a strong genetic shield. #diabetes #diabetestreatment #genetics #healthylifestyle #modernliving #nutrition

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