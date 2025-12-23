Why Maternal Heat Stress and Humidity Stunt Prenatal Health

High heat events coupling with humidity creates stress in utero with lifelong economic and health challenges.

Does humidity matter? Prenatal heat and child health in South Asia



The perils of high heat merged with humidity are more devastating than previously thought. It is found that.(In contrast, during the third trimester of pregnancy, theThe findings were revealed by researchers at University of California Santa Barbara, published inClimate change increases in densely populated, coastal, and river areas. Focusing on temperature alone dangerously masks the health risks of pregnant women.Humidity in the forecast doesn’t just make heat more miserable; the “feels like” temperature has an actual basis in our biology. Humans cool by sweating. But evaporation slows when air is humid. “And when evaporation can’t happen, then cooling can’t happen,” McMahon said.“All that heat builds up in our bodies, causing heat stress.” And this can happen at much lower temperatures under humid conditions.That’s whywas invented in the 1950s. Unlike a simple temperature measurement,. This is precisely what McMahon and her coauthors tracked in their investigation.As for the health effects, the authors looked at height-for-age: a ratio of a child’s height compared to the average for their age. This ratio is a commonly-used indicator of chronic health status for children under age five.The researchers culled data on child health data from the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), a large-scale and comprehensive household survey of public health and demographics. Their daily weather data was produced by the Climate Hazards Center at UCSB.. After this, the authors ran the data through their statistical models with carefully selected temperature, humidity and growth thresholds.These thresholds were 35° Celsius (95° Fahrenheit) for temperature and 29° C (84° F) for WBGT. “We needed our hot and hot-humid thresholds to be comparable,” McMahon said, “and this approach led us to two thresholds that occur with nearly equal frequency in South Asia.”The researchers found that exposure to extreme heat was bad, but humidity made outcomes even worse. For example,, Baylis explained.The results suggest that a child who experienced a one-standard deviation increase in heat and humidity in the year before birth would be 13% shorter for their age than expected. In contrast, a one-standard-deviation increase in extreme heat exposure translated to a 1% reduction in height for age.. The added weight causes them to produce more heat, and hormonal changes also make them more vulnerable to overheating. Combining these with the effects of high humidity can spell real trouble for a woman and her future child.The worst times were very early and very late in pregnancy, the team found. “,” McMahon explained, “.”For example, heat stress can induce premature labor late in pregnancy, leading to infants who are not yet fully developed. This setback could then carry on into childhood, causing developmental issues and poor health that are never fully overcome.On the opposite end,. A woman herself may not know she’s in this critical time for her future child, or that she’s pregnant at all.Across cultures, women late in pregnancy are often treated with particular care, “but my guess is that almost nobody appreciated these risks during the first trimester — including me, before this study,” said co-author Chris Funk, Director of the Climate Hazards Center.The authors acknowledge that the paper has several limitations. For instance, they weren’t able to access exact birth dates and pregnancy lengths, so they can’t completely account for the effects of premature births.Still, the team also says the study’s findings are strong enough to make causal claims. They checked their results under a variety of alternative thresholds and considered other factors that may have influenced their findings.“We show versions of the results that use five different sets of alternative thresholds,” McMahon said. “No matter the threshold, our main conclusion remained the same.”They even looked at the effect of prenatal WBGT on birthrates and infant mortality. “It does not look like early death or failed pregnancies are seriously impacting the results of our study,” Funk said.The results have a number of implications. Assessing risk based solely on temperature misses humid coastlines and river valleys. “These are literally the cradles of civilization,” Funk said. “And so they’re the most densely populated places on the planet.”South Asia — a region of over 1.7 billion people — could be hit particularly hard in the coming years. If exposed to conditions expected by 2050 under a high-emissions scenario, around 3.5 million children would’ve experienced stunting in the study region alone.,” the authors write.What’s more, a lot of research on the effects of extreme weather looks at deaths rather than health impacts. “But, extreme weather harms many more people than it kills,” McMahon said.. “This affects our calculus of the cost of climate change for human health and society overall.”Poor health also generates large economic impacts, which can be multigenerational, creating a cycle of further poverty and poor health, Funk explained. “The picture painted by this research is grim, but it could lead to a lot of potentially positive interventions.”, the researchers said.Source-Eurekalert