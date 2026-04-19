Why Korean Women Struggle to Hit Heart Health Targets

Can gender-specific clinical approaches help improve blood pressure and cholesterol control in Korean women?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

ACC Asia 2026 Showcases Cutting-Edge Cardiovascular Care for the Asia-Pacific Region



Go to source Trusted Source

Prioritizing Smoking Cessation and a Healthy Diet for Korean Women’s Heart Health

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Current status of modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Korean women



Go to source Trusted Source

Higher Treatment Rates in Women Fail to Match Men’s Heart Health Control Targets

Midlife Women Need Sex-Specific Strategies to Close the Heart Health Gap

ACC Asia 2026 Showcases Cutting-Edge Cardiovascular Care for the Asia-Pacific Region - (https://www.acc.org/about-acc/press-releases/2026/04/14/16/13/acc-asia-2026-showcases-cutting-edge-cardiovascular-care-for-the-asia-pacific-region) Current status of modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Korean women - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11725476/#:~:text=Hypertension%2C%20diabetes%20mellitus%2C%20dyslipidemia%2C,promoting%20better%20cardiovascular%20health%20outcomes)

A new study presented at ACC Asia 2026 in Gyeongju highlights aWhile.(The research, showcased at the KSC Spring Conference, underscores a lag in treatment effectiveness, showing that high knowledge does not translate to reaching healthy targets. Experts are calling for gender-based tailored interventions and sex-stratified management protocols to address these discrepancies.Improving modifiable risk factors through targeted hypertension therapies is essential to closing the gender gap in cardiovascular care across the Asia-Pacific region.Recent clinical research highlights a critical shift in how we view cardiovascular disease (CVD) in South Korean women. While overall awareness of heart health has improved, managing modifiable risk factors such as, remains a major challenge. These reversible factors contribute to increased morbidity and mortality rates among Korean women.(A central finding is the control gap. Korean women often show higher rates of diagnosis and treatment than men, yet they are significantly less likely to reach their actual therapeutic targets for blood pressure and cholesterol. Biological transitions like menopause play a crucial role, as hormonal changes often worsen lipid profiles and arterial stiffness during midlife.To improve long-term cardiovascular health outcomes, experts emphasize moving beyond general advice.Addressing these unique physiological and social disparities is essential for reducing the burden of heart disease across the Korean population. Customized educational campaigns and prevention programs may help directly address the specific health needs and unique challenges of this demographic.Researchers reviewed a decade of data (2014–2023) from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, focusing on adults aged 20 and older. The study tracked key cardiovascular risk factors, specifically monitoring levels of high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and smoking habits among the participants.The study measured how often patients knew they had a condition (awareness), sought medical help (treatment), and successfully managed their levels (control) for blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. The findings revealed thatWomen showed better results in awareness and seeking treatment, but men were more successful at reaching their target levels for blood pressure and cholesterol. Over the ten-year study period, these sex-based differences remained evident across nearly all health management measures.Finally, the takeaway is simple: men typically have more risk factors, yet women see poorer control, especially regarding cholesterol. Even with comparable awareness and treatment rates, women are more likely to experience unregulatedSeonji Kim, PhD, with the Department of Biomedical Systems Informatics at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul and the study’s lead author, noted thatin this demographic.Source-Medindia