Only 44% believe healthy adults would have moderate or severe whooping cough symptoms, down from 49% in 2024, showing falling risk awareness.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cases of Whooping Cough Remain High, but Knowledge About the Disease Still Low



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT #Whoopingcough is surging back to levels not seen in decades. The #CDC reports that 2025 cases are higher than pre-pandemic years, with some states hitting records that haven't been touched since the 1950s. Experts warn that a mix of waning #immunity and falling #vaccination rates is fueling the comeback. #Pertussis #PublicHealth #HealthAlert #VaccinesWork

CDC Data Show Whooping Cough Cases Far Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

CDC Recommends Tdap and DTaP Vaccines to Prevent Whooping Cough

Most Adults Support Tdap Vaccination Despite Low Perceived Risk

Public Awareness of Whooping Cough Symptoms Is Declining

Cases of Whooping Cough Remain High, but Knowledge About the Disease Still Low - (https://www.annenbergpublicpolicycenter.org/cases-of-whooping-cough-remain-high-but-knowledge-about-the-disease-still-low/)

is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable respiratory illness that is resurging across the United States. After several years of unusually low activity during the COVID-19 pandemic—largely due to reduced social contact and masking—whooping cough cases have rebounded sharply. In 2024, reported infections increased sixfold, and elevated transmission has continued into this year. (According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more thanWhile this total is lower than at the same point in 2024, it is stillPublic health experts warn that the sustained rise highlights gaps in vaccination coverage and waning immunity, underscoring the need for renewed attention to booster shots and disease surveillance.The CDC reports thatThe 1,475 cases in Oregon as of Dec. 10 surpassed “the previous annual record of 1,420 cases set in 1950,” according to The Oregonian. Kentucky, which had not registered any infant whooping cough deaths since 2018, experienced its third this year, according to Kentucky officials and cited by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), at the University of Minnesota.As cases rise, a nationally representative panel survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania finds that many in the public remain unfamiliar with symptoms of the disease. Almost a third of respondentsBoth findings, from a survey of 1,637 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-Dec. 1, 2025, are statistically unchanged from an APPC survey on whooping cough a year earlier, in November 2024.There is widespread agreement about the causes and risks of whooping cough. "The outbreaks are fueled by falling vaccination rates, fading immunity, and delays in public health tracking systems, according to interviews with state and federal health officials,” CBS News reported in mid-November 2025. “Babies too young to be fully vaccinated are most at risk.”The CDC recommendsto protect against whooping cough or pertussis, both of which have been shown in safety reviews to be safe and effective. Thefor children seven and older and adults, is specifically recommended for preteens (at 11-12 years old); for pregnant women during the 27th-36th weeks of pregnancy; and for other adults who have not received the vaccine. Theis recommended in a five-injection series for young children – babies at 2, 4, and 6 months; at 15-18 months; and between 4 and 6 years old.“TheAPPC Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson has previously noted. “Instead of speaking about the DTaP and Tdap vaccines and using the unfamiliar term ‘pertussis,’ public health communicators should reiterate that our best defense against whooping cough is the whooping cough vaccine.”Although most people know that a vaccine exists to prevent whooping cough, there are many who do not. The survey shows a statistically significant drop in those who say a vaccine to protect against whooping cough exists (57% vs. 63% in 2023).TheThe illness may first resemble a common cold but can produce “rapid, violent, and uncontrolled coughing fits” a week to two weeks after symptoms appear. People who are vaccinated may still get whooping cough but generally have a milder illness.The vast majority of U.S. adults (83%) say they would be likely to recommend that a child age 11 to 12 years old in their household or an adult in their family who is due for their 10-year booster get a Tdap vaccine, according to the survey. And over three-quarters (77%) say they think the Tdap vaccine is effective at offering protection against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, although 17% are unsure. Just 13% say they are worried that they or someone in their family will contract whooping cough in the next three months.Until infants reach two months old and can be vaccinated, their protection comes from their mothers’ antibodies, which is why the CDC recommends that “pregnant women should get a dose of Tdap during every pregnancy, preferably during the early part of the third trimester, to help protect the newborn from pertussis.”Yet less than half of Americans (46%) say they would be likely to recommend that someone who is pregnant take the Tdap vaccine, according to a separate, August 2025 national panel survey of 1,699 adults conducted by APPC. This represents no change from 2023.When asked in the current survey to choose between a series of definitions for a condition called pertussis, 6 in 10 adults (61%) correctly select whooping cough. Thirty percent, however, are not sure, and a small number (8%) say pertussis is something other than whooping cough.Although the Tdap vaccine can be given to people from age 7 up, only half of Americans or less know which diseases Tdap protects against. When survey respondents are provided with a list of diseases and asked which ones the Tdap vaccine protects against, a third of respondents (35%) say they are not sure.Just 43% of those surveyed selected pertussis or whooping cough, 48% selected diphtheria, and 53% selected tetanus, all correct. The vast majority of respondents rightly rejected several incorrect choices – 13% said Tdap protects against polio, 8% said pneumococcal disease such as pneumonia or meningitis, 1% chose Zika, and 1% selected dengue. In total, almost 3 in 10 people (28%) know all three diseases that the Tdap vaccine protects against and did not choose the incorrect options.Many in the U.S. public lack familiarity with the symptoms of whooping cough. When survey respondents are shown aHowever, the number who know this has decreased significantly from 83% in 2024. These coughing fits are often followed by a distinctive “whoop” sound when someone gasps for air.This decrease was accompanied by a significant increase in respondents who say they are not sure of the symptoms (21% vs. 14% in 2024).Under a third of respondents selected symptoms that are not associated with whooping cough: 31% incorrectly chose headache and 30% incorrectly chose chills.This is a significant drop compared to 2024 when (49%) thought that a healthy adult suffering from the disease would experience moderate (34%) or severe (15%) symptoms. In the current survey, 23% think the adult would experience mild symptoms, and 33% are not sure.Source-Eurekalert