About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why is Vitamin B9 (Folate) Important for the Elderly?

by Dr Jayashree on March 16, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Why is Vitamin B9 (Folate) Important for the Elderly?

Low levels of vitamin B9 (folate) in the blood may be linked to a heightened risk of dementia and death from any cause in older people, suggests research published in the journal Evidence Based Mental Health.

The evidence to date suggests that folate deficiency affects cognition and nerve signaling in the brain, making it a possible risk factor for subsequent dementia.

Advertisement


But the few studies that have looked at this have included small numbers of participants and produced mixed results.

It's been difficult to rule out reverse causation, whereby folate deficiency could be a consequence of pre-clinical dementia rather than its cause.
Advertisement

To see if serum folate deficiency might be linked to the risks of incident dementia and death from any cause in a large national sample of older adults, and to include the potential role of reverse causation.

Researchers drew on the medical records of 27,188 people served by one national healthcare provider in Israel. All the participants were aged between 60 and 75 and had had no pre-existing dementia for at least 10 years before blood folate checks began in 2013.

Their records were monitored for a diagnosis of dementia or death up to the end of 2017.

Some 3418 (just under 13%) participants were folate deficient, defined as levels below 4.4 ng/ml. Folate deficiency was associated with a substantially heightened risk of both dementia and death from any cause.

Among those who were folate deficient, the incidence of dementia was estimated at 7.96 per 10,000 person-years, while death from any cause was estimated at 19.20 per 10,000 person-years.

This compares with an estimated dementia incidence of 4.24 and death from any cause of 5.36 per 10,000 person-years among those who weren't folate deficient.

After accounting for potentially influential factors, including co-existing diabetes, depression, cognitive decline, vitamin B12 deficiency, smoking, and the use of folic acid supplements, the folate-deficient were 68% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia and nearly 3 times as likely to die from any cause.

Further analyses didn't significantly weaken the observed associations, but when stratified by length of the monitoring period, reverse causation couldn't be ruled out.

But folate deficiency might affect homocysteine levels and therefore the vascular risk of dementia, and/or compromise DNA repair of neurons, making them vulnerable to oxidative damage, which in turn might speed up brain cell aging and damage.

The implications for public health policy appear to be to reliably monitor serum concentrations of folate in older adults and treat deficiency for preventative measures and/or as part of implemented therapeutic strategies while regularly reviewing patients' clinical outcomes.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Hands On Endometriosis and Ovarian Cancer: Are They Connecte...
Can Mammograms Help Reveal Heart Disease? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger
International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-being Vitamins - Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Can Dietary Folate Reduce Stroke Risk? Not Always, Says a Study
Can Dietary Folate Reduce Stroke Risk? Not Always, Says a Study
In populations with increasing level of folate supplementation, evidence suggests no benefit from .....
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calci...
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating....
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause...
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cob...
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in ...
Vitamin B9
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms ...
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms o...
Vitamin Supplements
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12....
Vitamin-F
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not...
Vitamins - Myths and Facts
Vitamins - Myths and Facts
Many people take a daily dose of vitamins, believing in their magical properties. But, what science ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)