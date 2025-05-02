Why is Teen Depression More Treatable Than Adult Depression?

Depression in young teens may be more treatable than in adults due to greater symptom flexibility during early adolescence.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Network temperature as a metric of stability in depression symptoms across adolescence



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Depression symptoms in teenagers are more changeable and less fixed than in adults, making early treatment more effective and potentially preventing lifelong struggles. #medindia #teenmentalhealth #depressionawareness’

Depression symptoms in teenagers are more changeable and less fixed than in adults, making early treatment more effective and potentially preventing lifelong struggles. #medindia #teenmentalhealth #depressionawareness’

Advertisements

Symptom Interaction and Treatment Limitations

Advertisements

Applying Physics Concepts to Mental Health

Advertisements

Gender Differences in Symptom Stability

Potential for Future Treatment Resistance in Adults

Network temperature as a metric of stability in depression symptoms across adolescence - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44220-025-00415-5)

may be more treatable than in adulthood because the symptoms areand not yet firmly established, according to findings led by the University of Edinburgh ().Researchers found that interactions between depressive symptoms – like sadness, fatigue and a lack of interest – are less predictable in teens but become more fixed in adults, which can lead to persistent depression.The findings highlight the importance of targeting depression at an early age, when symptoms are still changing, experts say.Depression is a complex condition, characterised by a range of connected symptoms. Current interventions treat overall depression severity and do not consider how symptoms interact and evolve over time.Scientists at the University of Edinburgh analysed data from more thanto capture how depression symptoms interact throughout adolescence. The study borrowed and applied an understanding of how temperature affects matter from physics.As temperature rises, particles move more freely and the system becomes less stable, which can be seen as matter changes from solid to liquid to gas.The research team applied this idea to depression symptoms, usingwhere symptoms are connected like nodes in a web. From this, they calculated theto capture how fixed or flexible symptom patterns are.Symptom patterns become, with individuals more likely to be persistently depressed or experience no depressive symptoms, while symptoms fluctuate at younger ages.Experts say the variability seen in teen depression is likely to be influenced by three main factors: puberty and hormones; ongoing brain development; and social and environmental influences.Researchers also found that among teenagers, depression symptomsthan girls, leaving less time for risk or protective factors to have an effect. Symptoms in teenage girls continue to fluctuate over a longer period.Targeted support for young teenagers while symptoms are flexible and more responsive to treatment could help to prevent persistent depression into adulthood, the research team says.The findings could also help to explain why some adults - with stable symptoms which are unable to change - experience depression that is resistant to treatment. But experts say further research is needed to explore the theory.The study, funded by the Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust, is published in the journalThe research team included scientists from the University of Strathclyde, University College London, Karolinska Institute, and the National University of Singapore.Poppy Grimes, study lead and Ph.D. student from the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said: “What’s exciting about this study is the introduction of novel approach to capture how depression symptoms interact and evolve over time, offering a fresh lens for understanding mental health in young people. It’s surprising to see how symptom patterns shift so significantly during early adolescence, highlighting the importance of timing for personalised, age-appropriate care. This insight could extend to other conditions like anxiety and help pinpoint critical intervention windows, especially during puberty.”Source-Eurekalert