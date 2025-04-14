About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Is South Asia a Hotspot for Extreme Heat Waves?

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 14 2025 11:49 PM

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) have found different climatic drivers behind back-to-back extreme heat events

Why Is South Asia a Hotspot for Extreme Heat Waves?
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) have found different climatic drivers behind back-to-back extreme heat events experienced by South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The study, in collaboration with a team from Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz in Germany, focussed on unusually intense heatwave events in March and April of 2022.
Source-Medindia

Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional