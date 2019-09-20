medindia

Why is Sleep Deprivation Bad News for Your Gut?

by Iswarya on  September 20, 2019 at 11:01 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Individuals who have irregular schedules, such as night-shift workers, are more susceptible to gut inflammation and obesity. A new study finds a link between gut immune function and the brain's circadian clock may very well be the answer. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature.
Why is Sleep Deprivation Bad News for Your Gut?
Why is Sleep Deprivation Bad News for Your Gut?

The underlying cause for this robust phenomenon has been the subject of many studies that tried to relate physiological processes with the activity of the brain's circadian clock, which is generated in response to the daylight cycle.

Show Full Article


Now, the group of Henrique Veiga-Fernandes, at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown in Lisbon, Portugal, discovered that the function of a group of immune cells, which are known to be strong contributors to gut health, is directly controlled by the brain's circadian clock. Their findings were published today in the scientific journal Nature.

"Sleep deprivation, or altered sleep habits, can have dramatic health consequences, resulting in a range of diseases that frequently have an immune component, such as bowel inflammatory conditions," says Veiga-Fernandes, the principal investigator who led the study. "To understand why this happens, we started by asking whether immune cells in the gut are influenced by the circadian clock."

The big clock and the little clock
Almost all cells in the body have internal genetic machinery that follows the circadian rhythm through the expression of what is commonly known as "clock genes." The clock genes work like little clocks that inform cells of the time of day and thereby help the organs and systems that the cells make up together, anticipate what is going to happen, for instance, if it's time to eat or sleep.

Even though these cell clocks are autonomous, they still need to be synchronized in order to make sure that "everyone is on the same page." "The cells inside the body don't have direct information about external light, which means that individual cell clocks can be off," Veiga-Fernandes explains. "The job of the brain's clock, which receives direct information about daylight, is to synchronize all of these little clocks inside the body so that all systems are in synch, which is absolutely crucial for our wellbeing."

Among the variety of immune cells that are present in the intestine, the team discovered that Type 3 Innate Lymphoid Cells (ILC3s) were particularly susceptible to perturbations of their clock genes. "These cells fulfill important functions in the gut: they fight infection, control the integrity of the gut epithelium and instruct lipid absorption," explains Veiga-Fernandes. "When we disrupted their clocks, we found that the number of ILC3s in the gut was significantly reduced. This resulted in severe inflammation, breaching of the gut barrier, and increased fat accumulation."

These robust results drove the team to investigate why is the number of ILC3s in the gut affected so strongly by the brain's circadian clock. The answer to this question ended up being the missing link they were searching for.

It's all about being in the right place at the right time
When the team analyzed how disrupting the brain's circadian clock influenced the expression of different genes in ILC3s, they found that it resulted in a very specific problem: the molecular zip-code was missing! It so happens that in order to localize to the intestine, ILC3s need to express a protein on their membrane that works as a molecular zip-code. This 'tag' instructs ILC3s, which are transient residents in the gut, where to migrate. In the absence of the brain's circadian inputs, ILC3s failed to express this tag, which meant they were unable to reach their destination.

According to Veiga-Fernandes, these results are very exciting, because they clarify why gut health becomes compromised in individuals who are routinely active during the night. "This mechanism is a beautiful example of evolutionary adaptation," says Veiga-Fernandes. "During the day's active period, which is when you feed, the brain's circadian clock reduces the activity of ILC3s in order to promote healthy lipid metabolism. But then, the gut could be damaged during feeding. So after the feeding period is over, the brain's circadian clock instructs ILC3s to come back into the gut, where they are now needed to fight against invaders and promote regeneration of the epithelium."

"It comes as no surprise then," he continues, "that people who work at night can suffer from inflammatory intestinal disorders. It has all to do with the fact that this specific neuro-immune axis is so well-regulated by the brain's clock that any changes in our habits have an immediate impact on these important, ancient immune cells."

This study joins a series of groundbreaking discoveries produced by Veiga-Fernandes and his team, all drawing new links between the immune and nervous systems. "The concept that the nervous system can coordinate the function of the immune system is entirely novel. It has been a very inspiring journey; the more we learn about this link, the more we understand how important it is for our wellbeing, and we are looking forward to seeing what we will find next", he concludes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.

Effects of Circadian Rhythms and Sleep Deprivation Vary Across Brain Regions

Lack of sleep can affect the brain and reduce work performance. A new study explains how the brain is locally affected by internal time of day and sleep-wake cycles.

Chronic Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Chronic poor sleep in middle aged adults found to be associated with much earlier cognitive impairment and might increase risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

All-in-One Pill can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Chikungunya

Home Remedies for Anemia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive