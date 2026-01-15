Inspect why intravenous iron (dextran) is the superior choice to other oral supplements for managing long-term iron deficiency anemia.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

IV iron is the cost-effective treatment for women with iron deficiency anemia and heavy menstrual bleeding



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Heavy Periods? See a total turnaround in your energy levels with #dextran, an #IV_iron that fixes chronic #anemia. No stomach struggles. A cost-efficient option for enhancing women’s health. #heavyperiods #iron_dextran #menstruation #womenshealth #hematology

Why Anemia Patients Wait 4 Years for Effective IV Iron Therapy

IV Iron Dextran Outlasts Daily Supplements in Managing Iron Deficit

IV Iron Dextran Wins the Cost-Benefit Analysis as Best Value in Patient Care

Lowering Insurance Barriers for First-Line IV Iron Therapy

IV iron is the cost-effective treatment for women with iron deficiency anemia and heavy menstrual bleeding - (https://www.hematology.org/newsroom/press-releases/2026/iv-iron-is-the-cost-effective-treatment)

A single-dose ofThe findings were revealed by new research from the Yale School of Medicine, published in.(Experts highlight that IV iron not only helps combat anemic symptoms like, but also significantly enhances women’s overall well-being.Unlike daily supplements, the targeted iron Infusion therapy notablyWorldwide nearly one-third of women suffer from iron deficiency. Switching to superior value injectable iron provides a trustworthy solution to overcome heavy menstrual blood loss.“These patients are often unidentified, underdiagnosed, and living with a chronic negative iron balance,” said Mr. Wang..”In the United States, patients with IDA and heavy menstrual bleeding typically receive oral iron supplementation as first-line treatment because of its availability, ease of administration, and lower upfront cost to insurers.However,Despite IV iron’s advantages, women in the U.S. with heavy menstrual bleeding and IDA receive their first IV iron infusion approximately 4.4 years after symptom onset and 1.4 years after IDA diagnosis.In the current study, the researchers used a model to compare the cost-effectiveness of first-line IV iron dextran, IV iron sucrose, and oral ferrous sulfate for treating IDA in reproductive-age women with heavy menstrual bleeding. They projected outcomes over a menstrual lifetime, beginning at age 18 and continuing through age 51, with model cycles of three months in length.The model used a base case of 120 mL menstrual blood loss per month, and a net monthly iron deficit of 35 mg.Under the base case assumptions, the researchers projected that first-line treatment with IV iron dextran (one-time dose of 1000 mg), IV iron ferumoxytol (two doses of 510 mg), or IV iron sucrose (five doses of 200 mg) would resolve IDA until about 30 months post-transfusion, when the patient reaccumulated an iron deficit of 1000 mg due to heavy menstrual bleeding.In contrast, patients receiving first-line treatment with alternate-day dosing of 325 mg oral ferrous sulfate (65 mg of elemental iron with 20.6% absorbed) were projected to return to a 1000 mg iron deficit approximately every 36 months.To assess cost-effectiveness of each iron supplementation strategy, the researchers determined incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER, the difference in total cost divided by the difference in total quality-adjusted life year) and net monetary benefit (NMB, the product of total quality-adjusted life years and the willingness-to-pay threshold minus total costs).In the base case scenario,. IV iron dextran remained the cost-effective option in scenarios of 240 mL and 420 mL monthly menstrual blood loss.The model did have several limitations, including that, nor did it factor in switching between iron supplementation products.The researchers plan to continue refining the scope and accuracy of their model and provide patient-, clinician-, and administrator-facing versions to help inform treatment decisions at population and individual patient levels – particularly for individuals whose values and preferences align with first-line IV iron.“One study at a time, we hope to,” said study author George Goshua, MD, MSc, FACP, assistant professor of medicine in the section of medical oncology and hematology at Yale School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center, and principal investigator at the Goshua Lab, which facilitated this study.“This is a prevalent global issue, and we hope that others around the world can take this model, adapt it to their contexts, and continue building upon it.”Source-Eurekalert