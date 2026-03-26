Why Is Mental Health Support Crucial for Ukrainian Youth?

Ukrainian children face invisible wounds from a decade of war (2014-2024), displacement, and extensive traumatic stress.

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Mental health of Ukrainian children and youth during the Russian-Ukrainian war: a scoping review



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Decade of war linked to widespread PTSD and suicidal behaviour in Ukrainian children



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What Are the Long-Term Mental Health Impacts on Children in War Zones?

Which War-Related Experiences Increase Mental Health Risks in Children?

Family Dynamics Mitigate Conduct Problems in War-Affected Ukrainian Youth

Cultural Insights Guide Future Mental Health Support for War Refugees

Mental health of Ukrainian children and youth during the Russian-Ukrainian war: a scoping review - (https://gh.bmj.com/content/11/3/e020506) Decade of war linked to widespread PTSD and suicidal behaviour in Ukrainian children - (https://www.utu.fi/en/news/press-release/decade-of-war-linked-to-widespread-ptsd-and-suicidal-behaviour-in-ukrainian)

A decade of conflict has fueled a mental health crisis among Ukrainian children, leading to high rates of.(A University of Turku study of 37 research reports (2020–2024) reveals that youth aged 0–19 face severedue to prolonged war exposure and displacement.(The scoping review, led by the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry, confirms that children growing up with war as a constant environment suffer from both internalizing symptoms and conduct problems ().While prevalence rates vary, the cumulative impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on youth mental health is devastating, requiring urgent social support and intervention.“Most studies were cross-sectional and focused on children living in Ukraine, with fewer examining refugees or clinical populations.”“Differences in study design, assessment tools, and timing made direct comparisons difficult, but many relied on young people’s own reports, offering rare insight into their lived experiences”, says the study’s lead author, Postdoctoral Researcher Sanju Silwal from the University of Turku.Silwal notes that several patterns emerged repeatedly. “.”“Children living in regions most affected by fighting faced higher risks of moderate to severe mental health symptoms, including suicidality and self-harm. These risks were evident both during the early phase of the war and after the full-scale invasion, pointing to the cumulative impact of ongoing exposure.”Beyond general exposure to conflict, certain experiences sharply increased the risk of mental health problems. Children who had been forcibly displaced, exposed to violence, separated from parents, or who had lost loved ones were particularly vulnerable.Between one-quarter and one-half of young people reported direct or indirect exposure to war-related events. Around one-fifth had experienced displacement, either within Ukraine or abroad.“Where children ended up mattered”, notes Silwal. “, possibly because children remained within familiar cultural and social environments”.Family dynamics also played a decisive role. “Negative parenting practices or low parental involvement were linked to conduct problems and bullying, while supportive family environments appeared to offer some protection.”,” says Professor Andre Sourander from the University of Turku.“We conducted a time-trend study during the early phase of war and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which revealed that adolescents exposed to both phases of war experience higher levels of psychological distress.”. This starkly illustrates the devastating, cumulative impact of prolonged war on young minds”, continues Sourander.Many of the studies in the review were rated low to medium in quality, underscoring how difficult it is to conduct rigorous, long-term research in active war settings. Still, the inclusion of studies published in both English and Ukrainian provided important cultural and contextual insight.,” stresses Sourander.Taken together, the findings portray a generation growing up under extraordinary strain and highlight an urgent need forSource-Eurekalert