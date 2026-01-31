Why is Long COVID Brain Fog More Common in High-Income Countries?

Geographic location, cultural, and socioeconomic factors influence the symptoms of long COVID such as brain fog and dizziness.
People from varied geographical locations report different levels of neurological symptoms of long COVID. Although long COVID is a global health crisis, new research into Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) across the U.S., India, Nigeria, and Colombia reveals that geography, culture, socioeconomic factors, and income levels notably shape the mental health impact of long COVID. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A cross-continental comparative analysis of the neurological manifestations of Long COVID
Go to source)
The information was according to a large international study led by Northwestern Medicine, published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.
The findings underscore that mental health conditions resulting from long COVID (Neuro-PASC) such as brain fog, chronic fatigue, dizziness, anxiety and depression, and psychological distress are reported by patients at extremely different rates depending on location. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Neurological manifestations of long-COVID syndrome: a narrative review
Go to source)
In the United States, 86% of non-hospitalized patients experience persistent brain fog, compared to just 15% in India. Similarly, mental disorders such as psychological distress, anxiety, and depression, affected nearly 75% of U.S. patients, while rates remained below 20% in lower-middle-income countries like Nigeria and India.
Experts emphasize urgent global network to find treatments for mental health conditions related to long COVID. Also, it’s essential to develop culturally sensitive screening and stronger healthcare systems to encourage and foster long COVID therapies and follow-up. (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Neurological Symptoms of 'Long' COVID-19: A Comparison with other Neurological Conditions and Implications for Healthcare Services
Go to source)
Culture and Economic Elements Shape the Symptoms of Long COVID Brain FogRates of psychological distress showed a similar pattern: Nearly 75% of non-hospitalized patients in the U.S. reported symptoms of depression or anxiety, compared with only 40% in Colombia and fewer than 20% in Nigeria and India.
“It is culturally accepted in the U.S. and Colombia to talk about mental health and cognitive issues, whereas that is not the case in Nigeria and India,” said Dr. Igor Koralnik, senior study author and chief of neuro-infectious disease and global neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
“Cultural denial of mood disorder symptoms as well as a combination of stigma, misperceptions, religiosity and belief systems, and lack of health literacy may contribute to biased reporting. This may be compounded by a dearth of mental health providers and perceived treatment options in those countries.”
Scientists Identify Global Patterns in Long COVID Symptoms and InsomniaBrain fog, fatigue, myalgia (muscle pain), headache, dizziness and sensory disturbances (such as numbness or tingling) were the most common neurological symptoms across all countries. Insomnia was reported by nearly 60% of non-hospitalized U.S. patients, compared with roughly one-third or fewer of patients in Colombia, Nigeria and India.
Statistical clustering showed clear separation between high- and upper-middle-income (U.S., Colombia) and lower-middle-income (Nigeria, India) countries. The observational study enrolled adults with persistent neurological symptoms following COVID-19 infection between 2020 and 2025 across four academic medical centers.
Researchers included both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients and assessed symptoms using standardized neurological, cognitive and quality-of-life instruments available at each site.
Long COVID affects millions of people worldwide and is characterized by symptoms persisting for weeks or even years after an acute COVID infection. Various studies estimate that 10-30% of adults infected with COVID develop long-term symptoms, with neurological and cognitive complaints among the most common and disabling.
Consequences of Long COVID Strike on Global Productivity and the WorkforceAs the authors note in the study, long COVID “affects young and middle-aged adults in their prime, causing significant detrimental impact on the workforce, productivity and innovation all over the world.”
In this study, “U.S. patients consistently reported the highest burden of neurological and psychological symptoms, which “affected their quality of life and ability to work,” says Koralnik, who also is the co-director of the Comprehensive COVID Center at Northwestern Medicine and leader of the program for global neurology at the Havey Institute for Global Health at Feinberg.
The authors say the findings underscore the need for culturally sensitive screening tools and diagnostic approaches for long COVID, as well as healthcare systems equipped to support long-term follow-up and treatment.
