Why is Cancer Risk Higher in Men?

‘Cancer risk raises with loss of function of six essential Y-chromosome genes in various types of cells. ’

"Recent studies have shown that complete loss of the Y chromosome, which is essential to fetal sex differentiation, occurs, with aging, in the cells of some men," said study author Juan Ramon Gonzalez from Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain."Although the loss of the Y chromosome has previously been associated with a higher incidence of cancer, the causes of this association are poorly understood," Gonzalez added.These six Y-chromosome genes are involved in cell-cycle regulation, the failure of which can lead to tumor development.According to the study, understanding the biological differences between men and women in cancer is crucial for the development of personalized lines of treatment and prevention."Men are not only at higher risk of cancer than women, but they also face a worse prognosis. In fact, these differences partially account for the lower life expectancy of men," Gonzalez added.According to the researchers, although men may be more exposed to carcinogens due to the type of work they do and at higher risk because they are less likely to consult a doctor, the study has shown that there are also biological factors that increase cancer risk among men."In fact, it seems that one of these factors can be found in the Y chromosome, the very essence of maleness," said study lead author Alejandro Caceres.Suppression of the Y chromosome can occur as a result of the loss of function in the chromosome, which would explain previous findings, or as a result of other mechanisms mediated by the chemical (epigenetic) inactivation of the same regions, the research said."Certain environmental exposures, for example, to tobacco or other harmful substances, could affect chromosome function and lead to epigenetic modifications," Gonzalez said.Source: IANS