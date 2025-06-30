Why is BMI No Longer Reliable for Predicting Health Risk?

BMI fails to predict long-term mortality risk, while direct body fat measurement via bioelectrical impedance is a far more accurate indicator.

Body Mass Index vs Body Fat Percentage as a Predictor of Mortality in Adults Aged 20-49 Years

People with high body fat measured by bioelectrical impedance are 78% more likely to die from any cause over 15 years-even though BMI showed no link to mortality.