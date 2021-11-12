Why Infants are Less Affected by COVID-19 Than Adults?

Advertisement

For the head-to-head comparison, they collected immune cells that have never encountered a pathogen from both infant and adult mice. The cells were then placed into an adult mouse infected with a virus.A laboratory comparison found similar enhancements among human infants compared to adult T cells. This shows thatThat appears to be playing out in the case of COVID-19, which is new to absolutely everybody. Adults faced with a novel pathogen are slower to react. That gives the virus a chance to replicate more, and cause more complications.The findings also help explain why vaccines are particularly effective in childhood when T cells are very robust and this could also lead to better vaccine designs.Source: Medindia